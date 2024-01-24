Former Yankees headache finds a new home in the NL East
Joey Gallo is heading to the NL East as a member of the Washington Nationals.
By Lior Lampert
Sometimes, players just don't pan out when they're on the New York Yankees. That was the case for Joey Gallo, who turned from a big trade deadline acquisition in 2021 to the subject of Yankees fan vitriol in 2022. After spending two seasons with the Yankees in the AL East, slugger Joey Gallo is heading back to the East Coast, but switching leagues.
Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Gallo and the Washington Nationals have reportedly come to terms on a one-year pact.
Gallo spent 2023 with the Minnesota Twins but is headed to Washington after he and the Nationals agreed to a $5 million contract for the 2024 season pending a successful physical, per The Associated Press. The two-time All-Star and Gold Glover can also earn an additional $1 million in performance-based incentives, receiving $200,000 for each hundred plate appearance milestone from 200 to 600.
Joey Gallo signs with the Washington Nationals
In recent seasons, Gallo has struggled. After hitting 81 home runs in 2017 and 2018, he’s combined for 110 homers throughout the next five seasons. His lack of consistent power production has brought his high strikeout rate to the forefront.
For his career, the former Yankee and newly-acquired National has a 37.9 strikeout percentage, well above the league average of 22.1. Last season, Gallo struck out in 42.8 percent of his plate appearances.
Turning 31 in November, Gallo is expected to occupy a starting outfield position as he “looks to regain full-time at-bats,” per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have failed to reach the MLB postseason, finishing in last place in the NL East each of the past four seasons. Washington went 71-91 in 2023, with 2024 looking like it will be more of the same, barring any unforeseen changes.
A career .197 hitter, Gallo should have no shortage of opportunities to restore his value across the league after signing a one-year deal with the retooling Nationals.
According to Passan, Lane Thomas has secured the right-field position, leaving Gallo to occupy the left. However, he also has experience playing center field if needed.