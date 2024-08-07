France basketball roster for 2024 Olympics: Every current and former NBA player
By Lior Lampert
In one of the more shocking upsets of the 2024 men's Olympic basketball competition, France defeated Canada in the quarterfinals.
Canada was supposed to be the fiercest challenger in Team USA's pursuit of a gold medal. Instead, they got eliminated at the hands of the host nation of the Summer Games.
How the French won makes the victory over Canada even more impressive. The wire-to-wire 82-73 win was a remarkable effort from a squad that was a considerable underdog heading into the contest. However, now a daunting semifinal matchup with Germany awaits.
France and Germany meet on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET, per the official FIBA website. The odds will remain stacked against Les Bleus in that game and throughout the tournament, but they proved they can surprise people.
But who's representing France at the Paris Olympics? Are there any familiar faces the NBA fans tuning into the international hoops event may recognize?
Here's how the French national team roster shakes out.
Men's France Olympic Basketball Roster
Player
Position
LAST TEAM
Frank Ntilikina
Guard
Partizan Mozzart Bet
Nicolas Batum
Forward
Los Angeles Clippers
Andrew Albicy
Guard
Gran Canaria
Guerschon Yabusele
Forward
Real Madrid
Isaia Cordinier
Guard
Virtus Bologna
Evan Fournier
Guard
Detroit Pistons
Nando De Colo
Guard
LDLC ASVEL
Mathias Lessort
Center
Panathinaikos
Rudy Gobert
Center
Minnesota Timberwolves
Victor Wembanyama
Center
San Antonio Spurs
Matthew Strazel
Guard
AS Monaco
Bilal Coulibaly
Wing
Washington Wizards
Which players from France have NBA experience?
The wildly towering elephant in the room is the 2023 No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and unanimous Rookie of the Year -- Victor Wembanyama. He quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league as a 20-year-old. His unique combination of size (7-foot-4) and skill solidify his status as the focal point of the San Antonio Spurs organization and Frances's basketball program.
Rudy Gobert is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He's spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, contributing to their recent march to the Western Conference Finals.
Nicolas Batum is the most seasoned member of the French national squad in terms of NBA experience. He's enjoyed a 16-year career playing for various teams, signing the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason.
When the New York Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina eighth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, they thought they landed their point guard of the future. Alas, that didn't go as planned, though he's had seven seasons of tenure in the Association.
Speaking of the Knicks, they traded Evan Fournier to the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-24 NBA campaign. The veteran sharpshooter is now a free agent, but that may not last long with more performances like his quarterfinal showing versus Canada. He led France's second unit with 15 points off the bench.
Bilal Coulibaly is entering his second season in the NBA with the Washington Wizards. Before taking their talents to the league, he and Wembanyama were teammates for Paris' Metropolitans 92.
Guerschon Yabusele was the hero of France's triumph over Canada. He spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics after they chose him in the first round of the 2016 draft.
The Atlanta Hawks chose Isaia Cordinier in the second round of the 2016 draft, but he never appeared in an NBA game. They traded his contractual rights to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that netted them point guard Jeremy Lin two years later.
Like Cordinier, Mathias Lessort heard his name called on draft night only to not suit up in an NBA contest. His contract was re-routed as part of several swaps from 2017-2020.
Nando De Colo, the heart and soul of France's Olympic team, spent three seasons from 2012-14 with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.