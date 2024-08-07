Fansided

France basketball roster for 2024 Olympics: Every current and former NBA player

The 2024 French men's Olympic basketball is filled with NBA talent.

By Lior Lampert

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11 / Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/GettyImages
In one of the more shocking upsets of the 2024 men's Olympic basketball competition, France defeated Canada in the quarterfinals.

Canada was supposed to be the fiercest challenger in Team USA's pursuit of a gold medal. Instead, they got eliminated at the hands of the host nation of the Summer Games.

How the French won makes the victory over Canada even more impressive. The wire-to-wire 82-73 win was a remarkable effort from a squad that was a considerable underdog heading into the contest. However, now a daunting semifinal matchup with Germany awaits.

France and Germany meet on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET, per the official FIBA website. The odds will remain stacked against Les Bleus in that game and throughout the tournament, but they proved they can surprise people.

But who's representing France at the Paris Olympics? Are there any familiar faces the NBA fans tuning into the international hoops event may recognize?

Here's how the French national team roster shakes out.

Men's France Olympic Basketball Roster

Player

Position

LAST TEAM

Frank Ntilikina

Guard

Partizan Mozzart Bet

Nicolas Batum

Forward

Los Angeles Clippers

Andrew Albicy

Guard

Gran Canaria

Guerschon Yabusele

Forward

Real Madrid

Isaia Cordinier

Guard

Virtus Bologna

Evan Fournier

Guard

Detroit Pistons

Nando De Colo

Guard

LDLC ASVEL

Mathias Lessort

Center

Panathinaikos

Rudy Gobert

Center

Minnesota Timberwolves

Victor Wembanyama

Center

San Antonio Spurs

Matthew Strazel

Guard

AS Monaco

Bilal Coulibaly

Wing

Washington Wizards

Which players from France have NBA experience?

The wildly towering elephant in the room is the 2023 No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and unanimous Rookie of the Year -- Victor Wembanyama. He quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league as a 20-year-old. His unique combination of size (7-foot-4) and skill solidify his status as the focal point of the San Antonio Spurs organization and Frances's basketball program.

Rudy Gobert is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He's spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, contributing to their recent march to the Western Conference Finals.

Nicolas Batum is the most seasoned member of the French national squad in terms of NBA experience. He's enjoyed a 16-year career playing for various teams, signing the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason.

When the New York Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina eighth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, they thought they landed their point guard of the future. Alas, that didn't go as planned, though he's had seven seasons of tenure in the Association.

Speaking of the Knicks, they traded Evan Fournier to the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-24 NBA campaign. The veteran sharpshooter is now a free agent, but that may not last long with more performances like his quarterfinal showing versus Canada. He led France's second unit with 15 points off the bench.

Bilal Coulibaly is entering his second season in the NBA with the Washington Wizards. Before taking their talents to the league, he and Wembanyama were teammates for Paris' Metropolitans 92.

Guerschon Yabusele was the hero of France's triumph over Canada. He spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics after they chose him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

The Atlanta Hawks chose Isaia Cordinier in the second round of the 2016 draft, but he never appeared in an NBA game. They traded his contractual rights to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that netted them point guard Jeremy Lin two years later.

Like Cordinier, Mathias Lessort heard his name called on draft night only to not suit up in an NBA contest. His contract was re-routed as part of several swaps from 2017-2020.

Nando De Colo, the heart and soul of France's Olympic team, spent three seasons from 2012-14 with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

