France vs. Chile live stream, schedule, preview: Watch international friendlies online
France play Chile in a friendly this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
France are one of the favorites for this summer's European Championship but will need to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Germany last week. They face Chile this week and a much-improved performance is needed by Didier Deschamps' side.
Kylian Mbappe played the whole game against Germany but failed to make an impact. Oliver Giroud came on as a substitute and he could be on his way to MLS this summer. Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Understand LAFC have sent their formal contract proposal to Olivier Giroud to join as free agent. Giroud also received higher proposals from other clubs, taking his time to decide but LAFC are favourites. Hugo Lloris, pushing for his friend Giroud to join him in MLS."
Deschamps' team's Euros group consists of the Netherlands, Austria and either Poland or Wales -- who face each other in the playoffs.
France's opposition Chile are preparing for the Copa America this summer which will be held in the United States. Chile are in Group A with Argentina, Peru and Canada. Their talisman is Alexis Sanchez who now plays in Serie A for Inter Milan.
Chile's roster also includes Ben Brereton Diaz who was born in Stoke, England. However, he qualifies to play for Chile as his mother is from the country. Brereton Diaz is back in England playing for Sheffield United on loan after an unsuccesful spell with Villarreal in LaLiga.
Chile played Albania last week and won 3-0. Their goalscorers were Eduardo Vargas, Victor Davila and Marcos Bolados.
How to watch France vs. Chile in an international friendly
- Date: Tuesday, Mar, 26
- Start Time: 04:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Marseille, France
- Stadium: Stade Velodrome
- TV info: FOX Soccer Plus
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on FOX Soccer Plus with a live stream on Fubo.