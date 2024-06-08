France vs. Canada: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Jesse Marsch's first game in charge of Canada did not go to plan result-wise as they lost 4-0 to the Netherlands this week. However, the team have clearly taken on board Marsch's high-pressing style of play in the short time that he has been coaching them.
Marsch was only appointed as Canada's head coach last month. He is a great fit for the side as he has coached in the country with the MLS side Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal). Marsch also has experience on the international stage as an assistant coach to Bob Bradley with the USMNT. He has also managed top clubs in Europe including Leeds United, RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.
The games to not come any easier for Canada as they take on France in a friendly this weekend. France are one of the favorites for the upcoming European Championship in Germany. Didier Deschamps' side beat Luxembourg 3-0 in their last game with Kylian Mbappe scoring once and providing two assists.
After the match with France, Canada's next game will be against Argentina in Group A of Copa America. Also in Canada's group are Peru and Chile - so getting to the knockout stages of the tournament will be a challenge for Marsch's side.
France lineup predictions
- Mike Maignan
- Theo Hernandez
- Ibrahima Konate
- Dayot Upamecano
- Jules Kounde
- Antoine Griezmann
- Youssouf Fofana
- N'Golo Kante
- Kylian Mbappe
- Marcus Thuram
- Randal Kolo Muani
Canada lineup predictions
- Dayne St. Clair
- Alistair Johnston
- Moise Bombito
- Derek Cornelius
- Alphonso Davies
- Tajon Buchanan
- Ismael Kone
- Stephen Eustaquio
- Liam Millar
- Jonathan David
- Cyle Larin
How to watch the France vs. Canada in a friendly
- Date: Sunday, Jun. 9
- Start Time: 03:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Bordeaux, France
- Stadium: Matmut Atlantique
- TV info: FOX Soccer Plus
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this friendly match on FOX Soccer Plus with a live stream on Fubo.