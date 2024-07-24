Fansided

How to watch France vs. United States in the Olympics: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch France against the United States in the Olympics this week.

By Robert Wheeler

France v Japan - U-23 International Friendly
France v Japan - U-23 International Friendly / Koji Watanabe/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The USMNT had a disappointing Copa America where they were dumped out at the group stage. However, the United States' Olympic soccer team will be hoping to make up for this in France this summer.

Marko Mitrovic's side take on the hosts in their opening game of the tournament. France has a strong roster that includes Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta. They are also managed by former Arsenal and New York Red Bulls forward Thierry Henry

How to watch France vs. United States with cable

Cable TV channels

The France versus the United States match will be on USA Network and Telemundo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24. The game will occur at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

Subscription details

You can watch USA Network on every major cable network. If you want to view in Spanish then Telemundo is for you and you can also get it through most cable networks.

How to watch France vs. United States without cable

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.

You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without comercials it will cost $14.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch the Olympics on USA Network and Telemundo through Fubo.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Telemundo's coverage of the Olympics on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Olympics for free on the BBC. You can also stream the games also for free on BBC iPlayer. .

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.

Projected starting XI for France

Position

Player

GK

Guillaume Restes

RB

Kiliann Sildillia

CB

Castello Lukeba

CB

Loic Bade

LB

Adrien Truffert

RM

Enzo Millot

CM

Manu Kone

LM

Joris Chotard

CAM

Michael Olise

CF

Alexandre Lacazette

CF

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Projected starting XI for the United States

Position

Player

GK

Patrick Schulte

RB

Nathan Harriel

CB

Miles Robinson

CB

Walker Zimmerman

LB

John Tolkin

CDM

Gianluca Busio

CDM

Tanner Tessmann

RM

Paxten Aaronson

CAM

Djordje Mihailovic

LM

Kevin Paredes

CF

Duncan McGuire

feed

Home/Summer Olympics