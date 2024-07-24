How to watch France vs. United States in the Olympics: With and without cable
The USMNT had a disappointing Copa America where they were dumped out at the group stage. However, the United States' Olympic soccer team will be hoping to make up for this in France this summer.
Marko Mitrovic's side take on the hosts in their opening game of the tournament. France has a strong roster that includes Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta. They are also managed by former Arsenal and New York Red Bulls forward Thierry Henry
How to watch France vs. United States with cable
Cable TV channels
The France versus the United States match will be on USA Network and Telemundo. It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24. The game will occur at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.
Subscription details
You can watch USA Network on every major cable network. If you want to view in Spanish then Telemundo is for you and you can also get it through most cable networks.
How to watch France vs. United States without cable
Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's streaming platform. As well as sports, it also shows movies and shows.
You can watch the Olympics on Peacock with plans starting at $8 per month with adverts. To watch without comercials it will cost $14.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Olympics on USA Network and Telemundo through Fubo.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch USA Network and Telemundo's coverage of the Olympics on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free plan anymore.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Olympics for free on the BBC. You can also stream the games also for free on BBC iPlayer. .
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Olympics for free on CBC and on their streaming platform CBC Gem.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Olympics from Australia then you can do so for free on the Nine Network and on their streaming platform 9Now.
Projected starting XI for France
Position
Player
GK
Guillaume Restes
RB
Kiliann Sildillia
CB
Castello Lukeba
CB
Loic Bade
LB
Adrien Truffert
RM
Enzo Millot
CM
Manu Kone
LM
Joris Chotard
CAM
Michael Olise
CF
Alexandre Lacazette
CF
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Projected starting XI for the United States
Position
Player
GK
Patrick Schulte
RB
Nathan Harriel
CB
Miles Robinson
CB
Walker Zimmerman
LB
John Tolkin
CDM
Gianluca Busio
CDM
Tanner Tessmann
RM
Paxten Aaronson
CAM
Djordje Mihailovic
LM
Kevin Paredes
CF
Duncan McGuire