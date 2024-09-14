Francisco Lindor exits game with injury after awkward slide, Mets fans panic
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning under worrying circumstances.
The Mets described Lindor's problem as "lower back soreness."
There is always the chance Carlos Mendoza was being extremely careful with his star player. The Mets had a 7-0 lead going into the seventh so it wasn't the kind of game Lindor absolutely needed to finish.
Still, back problems are never a good thing. Even minor ones have a tendency to linger. The Mets don't have the luxury of giving Lindor time off to get it right either.
Jeff Passan described Lindor as "moving around gingerly" after an awkward second base approach.
Even before the back issue, Lindor gave fans a scare when he fouled a ball off his foot in the sixth inning. It was his later baserunning in the same inning that caused the injury though.
Replays showed Lindor losing his footing while running into second base. Since his foot came off the bag, he had to try avoiding the tag. He went down awkwardly in the ensuing chase.
Jose Iglesias took over for Lindor in the seventh inning.
Francisco Lindor's injury is an ominous way to begin a tough finals stretch for the Mets
The Mets have stormed their way into one of the Wild Card spots. Maintaining that bid won't be easy if Lindor misses any time. He leads New York with a 6.4 WAR, 3.5 points above any of his teammates. His availability has been stellar as well. He's missed 24 innings all season before Friday.
The schedule isn't forgiving either. The Mets have two more games against the Phillies in Philadelphia, then a home series against the Nationals before they face the Phillies again in New York. That's a four-game series that precedes two difficult road series against the Braves and Brewers.