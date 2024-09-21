Francisco Lindor will return to Mets for start of pivotal series
By Austin Owens
With roughly a week left in the regular season, the New York Mets are looking to complete one of the biggest shocks in all of Major League Baseball by making the playoffs. Going into the 2024 season, everyone expected the Mets to be sellers at the trade deadline, parting ways with big names such as Pete Alonso to start the rebuilding process. The tables turned quickly.
Entering Saturday night, the Mets had a two-game advantage on their division rivals the Atlanta Braves for the last National League Wild Card spot. To hold on to their postseason dreams, the Mets will have to visit Atlanta for a pivotal three game series that could decide who the last NL Wild Card is. When that series starts on Tuesday, it sounds like the Mets will have a crucial piece back in their lineup.
Francisco Lindor set to return from injury
A lot of the success the New York Mets have had this season has been because of the contributions switch hitting shortstop Francisco Lindor has provided. For the season, Lindor is hitting .271 with 31 home runs and 86 RBIs. In what is his 10th year in the MLB, Lindor currently has the 2nd most stolen bases he ever has in a season.
Lindor missed his first game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 14 when due to back tightness. He attempted to return to the lineup on Sept. 15 but was removed from in just the second inning with discomfort still lingering.
This injury has caused Lindor to be sidelined since and many believed that it could have marked the end of his season. However, Mets fans received the best news possible regarding Lindor's injury status.
Lindor has received appropriate treatment for his back injury and has been engaging in baseball activities to make sure he is healthy enough to return to game action. With the Mets season potentially on the line when they travel to Truist Park on Tuesday, Fransico Lindor's return could not come at a better time for the New York Mets.