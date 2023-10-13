Frank Clark might have been a Chiefs inside agent all along
Frank Clark signed with the Broncos, highlighted their lack of rivalry wins and could end up back with the Chiefs. That's double-agent behavior.
Frank Clark spent years on the winning side of the rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. His foray to the other side lasted all of two games.
On Friday, Ian Rapoport and others reported the Broncos plan to release Clark, cutting bait with another of their veteran offseason signings.
The news reminded some Broncos fans of Clark's comments during the offseason when he unintentionally clowned Denver for their long losing streak against the Chiefs.
"I wouldn't all it a rivalry. A rivalry is competitive, true or false?" Clark said.
Now, Clark is being linked to a return to the Chiefs, which would be the ultimate slap in the face to the Broncos.
Frank Clark's double-agent turn would be complete with return to Chiefs
Talk about double agent vibes. Clark spent four seasons with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls and going to three Pro Bowls. He spent four months with the Broncos and the most notable thing he did was go viral for talking about how the rivalry between Denver and Kansas City isn't competitive.
The Chiefs beat the Broncos on Thursday Night Football but Clark didn't even play against his old team. He was ruled out because of an illness (which may have been about-to-be-traded-or-released-itis).
Clark had two tackles in his debut against the Raiders but he missed the next three games with a hip injury. He saw limited action in Week 5 against the Jets.
As a once-productive veteran, Clark could have contenders lining up to try to sign him, but the Chiefs stand out as an obvious landing spot.
That's not to say Kansas City is a slam dunk for Clark. They released him in the spring in the first place because of cap space and they don't have a ton of room to work with now.
UPDATE: Adam Schefter is also reporting Kansas City as a likely destination for Clark.