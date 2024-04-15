Frank Nazar scores in NHL debut straight from the Frozen Four
University of Michigan forward Frank Nazar III played in the NCAA semifinals, also known as the Frozen Four, on April 11 in St. Paul, Minn. The Wolverines were blanked by the top-ranked Boston College Eagles 4-0, therefore allowing Nazar to head to Chicago and make his NHL debut.
By Jackie Daly
Frank Nazar III is a Chicago Blackhawks-drafted, Michigan Wolverine stud of a forward who dazzled in the 2024 NCAA D1Men's Ice Hockey Championship with one goal, one incredible assist, six shots, and enough passion to fill the arena. Michigan upset Michigan State in the second round to seal their place in the Frozen Four, only to come up disappointingly short with a loss to the tournament first overall seed in Boston College in the semis. A heartbreaking loss for these young men.
For Nazar, this loss in the semi-finals allowed him to make the trip to Chicago — just in time for the last home game of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks.
In the 2022 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected Nazar in the first round with the 13th overall pick. Fast forward to almost two years later, April 14, 2024, and Nazar made his NHL debut. And what a debut it was:
First shot and he nets the first goal of his NHL career against one of the top teams in the league in the Carolina Hurricanes. There is so much more where this came from — Nazar is a strong, smart player. Best of all, his entire family was at the United Center and able to see him shine.
With the Blackhawks in the middle of a rebuild, it's a great place for a young player to show what he is made of. Nazar has an incredible hockey IQ that can pair nicely with their young rookie sensation Connor Bedard, a very recent former rival from the Big Ten in Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert who's been skating with the Blackhawks for a month, and with the veteran presence of Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall (who's been out for injury since Nov. 2023), and more.
The college game is much slower, so to see Nazar come in and skate seamlessly with NHL players amassing 15:55 of ice time, I'd say he's ready. The Blackhawks offered Nazar a three-year entry-level contract, beginning this year.
Dream come true for Nazar. He didn't win the NCAA tournament, but he turned into a professional hockey player. Watching him flourish is going to be fun.