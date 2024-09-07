Freak Cam Rising injury could have Utah fans boycotting Gatorade
Has anyone ever seen Cam Rising and Bad Luck Brian in the same room together? Sure, they don't look anything like each other, but they sure can't catch a break.
The Utah quarterback, who has lost multiple seasons to injury, exited the Utes' Week 2 game against the Baylor Bears with an apparent hand injury.
Rising was trying to get rid of the ball while going out of bounds. His momentum carried him straight into the pile of Gatorade coolers on the Baylor sideline.
Damn you Gatorade!
Cam Rising injury update: Utah quarterback out with fingers taped
Rising went to the locker room to get X-rays on his hand. We don't have word on the result of those scans but the quarterback came back to the sidelines after halftime in street clothes.
Cameras clearly showed his middle fingers on his right hand were taped together.
Taping two fingers together can be a way of stabilizing an injury. The trainers could opt for that kind of wrap because of a break or a slew of other more minor concerns like a sprain.
Utah fans will have to hold their breath and hope that there's no fracture.
Hell, all college football fans (aside from maybe BYU fans...) should be hoping Rising is able to play the rest of the year. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country when healthy. He was primed to lead the Utes to a Big 12 title with the chance to become a dark horse Heisman candidate.
Who is Cam Rising's backup?
Utah turned to backup quarterback Isaac Wilson with Rising out. Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
Utah led 23-3 at halftime as Rising went 8-of-14 for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Rising lost the entire 2023 season because of a knee injury he suffered in the previous season's Rose Bowl. He returned to Utah for the 2024 season because he was granted a medical redshirt. It's his seventh year in college football.