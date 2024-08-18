Freddie Freeman can't catch a break with a freak injury in Dodgers loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in the league, obviously, because they went out and spent over $1 billion this offseason. They have more superstars than just about every team in the league and their record reflects that.
Still, they have come far short of their potential due to the injuries that have ravaged their roster. Their pitching staff has been the most injured group across the league. It's like this team just can't catch a break.
Mookie Betts missed a few months with a devastating hand injury, but for the most part, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani have stayed healthy, besides Ohtani's previous elbow injury.
That was until Freeman's luck seemed to change over the past couple of weeks.
Freddie Freeman removed from game with freak accident finger injury
Recently, Freddie Freeman has seen his luck change in the worst way possible.
First, he missed a good chunk of time due to his son being hospitalized. The Freeman family was facing some horrible times with their son left fighting for his life. Thankfully, the young man, who's battling Guillain-Barré syndrome, is improving and trending upward. Maximus had spent time in the ICU while being on ventilators.
Now, just a few days back on the active roster and Freeman is hit with an injury.
While attempting to field a ground ball, Freeman injured his finger. Take a look below:
The All-Star first baseman was taken out of the game and his finger hasn't stopped swelling since the incident. It's definitely something that should be of concern for Los Angeles, especially given the lack of depth in their infield.
Since then, it has been reported that he will undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury and if he would require any time on the IL. As of now, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers remain quite optimistic with the injury. He's not expected to miss much time.
The Dodgers are going to need Freeman to recover quickly from this. They're hopeful that he won't need a lengthy IL stint because of the injury. Any more missed time from Freeman would hurt the Dodgers as they try to fend off the surging San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.