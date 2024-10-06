Freddie Freeman put the Dodgers between rock and a hard place with Game 1 risk
By Mark Powell
Freddie Freeman risked it all in the bottom of the third inning of NLDS Game 1 against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers star was given a five-percent chance to play before the game, per teammate Max Muncy, but would not be denied despite an ankle injury that would've cost most players somewhere between four-to-six weeks.
Freeman's toughness cannot be questioned, at this point. He is a clubhouse leader, and his decision to steal second after reaching base in the early innings revved up his teammates and inspired a comeback. Nonetheless, it was also stupid and reckless, something Los Angeles cannot afford this early in the playoffs.
“I was holding my breath,” Roberts said. “And that crash landing, I wanted to make sure he was able to get up. Freddie, as a competitor, felt there was a chance to get into scoring position with nobody out. It’s a calculated play. I guess he was playing possum with everybody. But it’s just a heady play and a gutsy play. … He just willed himself into the lineup. He was certainly medicated.”
Freddie Freeman tested the Dodgers luck in Game 1
Freeman himself claimed he felt good enough to play and run the bases in Game 1. So much so, in fact, that he didn't see the risk in running 90 feet at full speed on a bum ankle.
“You know, 90 feet means a lot in this game, especially in the postseason. I know I took a big risk with how I'm feeling, but the opportunity presented itself, and I had to go for it. If I can't play the game the right way, I shouldn't be out there. So I was feeling good enough, adrenaline took over. But the adrenaline's worn off now. I'm tired," Freeman said.
When healthy, Freeman provides necessary protection behind Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in the Dodgers lineup. When injured, that is severely lacking. Teoscar Hernandez is a capable cleanup hitter, but there is a significant drop-off shortly thereafter.
Freeman rushing to second in his first game back is what playoff baseball is all about. However, it's only Game 1 of the NLDS, and Freeman still has a few weeks of high-pressure situations remaining. He ought to pace himself, if not for his sake, then for the Dodgers chances.
I hate to kill the buzz, but Freeman is lucky testing fate didn't come back to bite him in Game 1.