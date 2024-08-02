Freddie Freeman's wife gives heartbreaking update on young son via Instagram
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman took leave from the team starting Friday. Freeman and his family have given little reason as to why until Thursday night, and it turns out that is for good reason.
Freeman is a family man first and foremost. Some things (most things, frankly) are more important than baseball, and the Dodgers star is experience that first-hand. Freeman and his wife Chelsea have been in the public eye for awhile, so they're used to situations like these. Chelsea Freeman revealed her family's unfortunate situation on instagram. Per the Freeman family, their son Maximus had a health emergency. Maximus, was in full-body paralysis and taken to the hospital to have his lungs reinforced.
"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed," Chelsea wrote.
Freddie Freeman is dealing with a family emergency
It's unclear when Freeman will return to the Dodgers, but that is clearly not all that important at the moment. The Dodgers have a 4.5-game lead in the NL West, and a loaded roster to boot. They're the odds-on favorite to win the World Series for good reason. Freeman missing a few games here and there is not going to impact them much, and if anyone has earned that right, it is him.
Freeman has played in nearly every game since the 2018 season. This is the first time he has taken extended time off...ever? Per Chelsea, "Maximus was excavated from his breathing tube and taken off of the ventilator yesterday."
We can only hope that the Freeman family receives good news moving forward.