Free of injury designation, Aaron Jones still unlikely to get full load from Packers
Aaron Jones doesn't have an injury designation going into the Vikings game, but the Packers running back isn't 100 percent just yet.
For the first time since Week 2, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones does not have an injury designation as the game against the Vikings approaches.
Jones has been hampered by a hamstring injury for most of the 2023 season so far. He's only played in three games, missing several more weeks after reaggravating the hamstring in October. He had eight carries against the Broncos on Sunday.
However, the lack of an injury designation doesn't mean the running back will get a full load against Minnesota.
Aaron Jones will play but remain limited for Packers vs. Broncos
“We’re still going to be smart with him,” head coach Matt LaFleur said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I don’t think he’s 100 percent by any stretch.”
Jones had 35 yards in limited work against Denver but many fans wanted to see him play a more sizable role in the offense.
They may get their wish eventually, but it sounds like the Packers are content to ramp him back up slowly. The closer he gets to 100 percent, the more chances he should have.
“If I don’t get to 100 (percent) by Sunday, I’ll probably be there next Sunday," Jones told Schneidman. "Just taking it day by day, continuing to work at it. It’s like someone applied some smiles on my face because I feel like I’m getting there.”
The Packers are on a three-game losing streak going into Sunday. The offense led by Jordan Love has only scored more than 20 points onces this season, and that was in a 25-24 loss to the Falcons.
A more balanced attack would take pressure off of Love but it's been difficult to commit to the run when Jones hasn't been available or has played restricted.
While Jones is without an injury designation, several key players for the Packers are questionable for Sunday including cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, tight end Luke Musgrave and center Josh Myers.