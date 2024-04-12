Fansided

Full list of attendees for the 2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams in the building

Several high-profile prospects will be in attendance for Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, featuring presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

By Lior Lampert

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and with less than two weeks to go before the event, the league has revealed the list of thirteen prospects to accept their invitation to attend the event in person.

There will be a star-studded bunch of players in the building on Apr. 25 waiting to hear their names called at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, headlined by presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC.

Here is a closer look at the complete catalog of players expected to be physically present on draft night.

Full list of 2024 NFL Draft attendees

Name

College

Position

Caleb Williams

USC

QB

Drake Maye

UNC

QB

Jayden Daniels

LSU

QB

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State

WR

Malik Nabers

LSU

WR

Rome Odunze

Washington

WR

Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU

WR

J.C. Latham

Alabama

OT

Dallas Turner

Alabama

EDGE

Darius Robinson

Missouri

EDGE

Laiatu Latu

UCLA

EDGE

Quinyon Mitchell

Toledo

CB

Terrion Arnold

Alabama

CB

UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels will be joining Williams to represent the class quarterbacks of the class. It is possible (if not likely) that they will be the first three picks of the draft.

The consensus top-four wide receivers should all be at the draft, featuring Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington's Rome Odunze, and former LSU teammates Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., and it would be shocking to see any of these talented playmakers still on the board after the first 15-20 selections.

Alabama football will have a strong representation in attendance, highlighted by cornerback Terrion Arnold, edge rusher Dallas Turner, and offensive tackle J.C. Latham.

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell should be in attendance and has worked his way up the ranks throughout the draft evaluation process with a strong combine performance. He could be the first defensive back off the board.

Edge rushers Laiatu Latu of UCLA and Missouri's Darius Robinson round out the list of players who have committed to being in the building on draft night.

The 2024 NFL Draft will commence on Apr. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those who wish to watch the event can tune into the following networks: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. Or you can stream it via YouTube TV, Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

feed

Home/NFL Draft