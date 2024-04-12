Full list of attendees for the 2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams in the building
Several high-profile prospects will be in attendance for Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, featuring presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
By Lior Lampert
Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and with less than two weeks to go before the event, the league has revealed the list of thirteen prospects to accept their invitation to attend the event in person.
There will be a star-studded bunch of players in the building on Apr. 25 waiting to hear their names called at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, headlined by presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC.
Here is a closer look at the complete catalog of players expected to be physically present on draft night.
Full list of 2024 NFL Draft attendees
Name
College
Position
Caleb Williams
USC
QB
Drake Maye
UNC
QB
Jayden Daniels
LSU
QB
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State
WR
Malik Nabers
LSU
WR
Rome Odunze
Washington
WR
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU
WR
J.C. Latham
Alabama
OT
Dallas Turner
Alabama
EDGE
Darius Robinson
Missouri
EDGE
Laiatu Latu
UCLA
EDGE
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo
CB
Terrion Arnold
Alabama
CB
UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels will be joining Williams to represent the class quarterbacks of the class. It is possible (if not likely) that they will be the first three picks of the draft.
The consensus top-four wide receivers should all be at the draft, featuring Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington's Rome Odunze, and former LSU teammates Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., and it would be shocking to see any of these talented playmakers still on the board after the first 15-20 selections.
Alabama football will have a strong representation in attendance, highlighted by cornerback Terrion Arnold, edge rusher Dallas Turner, and offensive tackle J.C. Latham.
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell should be in attendance and has worked his way up the ranks throughout the draft evaluation process with a strong combine performance. He could be the first defensive back off the board.
Edge rushers Laiatu Latu of UCLA and Missouri's Darius Robinson round out the list of players who have committed to being in the building on draft night.
The 2024 NFL Draft will commence on Apr. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those who wish to watch the event can tune into the following networks: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. Or you can stream it via YouTube TV, Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV.