Full list of every NBA Summer League in 2024 & dates
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Finals could soon be over, with the Boston Celtics up 3-0 on the Dallas Mavericks. But even when the NBA Finals reach their end, there is still plenty of basketball to be had.
The game never stops, and it will continue well into the summer, as there are various summer leagues that will take place up until the preseason begins. It should be a fun experience as the game of basketball continues throughout the summer.
Here is a list of every summer league that will take place during the NBA offseason and what dates they will be on.
California Classic Summer League
The first summer league that will take place is the sixth annual California Classic Summer League. For the first time, it will be expanded to two locations. This begins on July 6 and will last through July 10.
Six teams will be present. The Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets will play on July 6, 7, and 9 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings will also be part of the San Francisco portion of the event along with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat on July 6, 7, and 10.
This event features 12 games in which teams will play their rookies from the NBA Draft, sophomores, and G League players. The final game is on July 10 and will feature a matchup with the Kings and Warriors in San Francisco.
Salt Lake City Summer League
The next summer league that will take place is the Salt Lake City Summer League. This is a three-day event from July 8-10 that will take place at the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz. The Jazz themselves will be a part of this event.
In addition, the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will be present. Fans can purchase a three-day pass, which will be good for all six Summer League games at the Delta Center for $32.
NBA 2K Summer League
Next will be the NBA 2K Summer League. This will take place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
All 30 teams will be present for this event. Not much else is known at the moment about the 2K Summer League, but it should be an exciting event nonetheless.
Summer Olympics
Finally, there will be the Summer Olympics in Paris. Basketball is set to be a part of the Olympic Games this year. The games will begin on July 27.
On August 10, the gold and bronze medal games will take place.
It should be an exciting summer of basketball as the game continues to expand its reach.