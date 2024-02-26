Full list of every father and son to play in the NBA
The apple often doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to developing NBA players. Here's the list of every single father and son duo to play in NBA history
By Kevin Reyes
Growing up the son of an NBA player has its pros and cons. Unlike a normal dad, of course, you aren't going to be with him as often. But, also unlike a normal dad, you get to grow up with one of the best basketball players in the world. And, while these sons aren't pressured into following in their dad's footsteps, it's pretty easy for them to fall in love with the game their dad is playing in.
Stephen Curry famously was tied at the hip with his dad, Dell Curry, traveling from city to city when he was in the NBA, which helped him become the best shooter of all time. Nowadays, most of us have seen Bronny and Bryce James grow up attending the NBA games of their dad, LeBron James. And I'm sure we teenagers are feeling pretty old seeing NBA players we grew up watching have sons who are playing well at the high school and college levels. The sons of Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Ron Harper, Jason Richardson and many others will likely be included in an update to this list in a couple of years.
While sure, being the son of an NBA player doesn't guarantee having success, or even reaching the highest level of professional level (the sons of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus and Shareef, played many seasons in the NCAA but haven't played in the NBA), it gives players advantages of more contacts, better recognition and a leg up in development.
There are known cases of father-son duos, some unknown ones, and some that I've just recently learned about. From both being successful to one being way better than the other and everything in between, there are many instances of sons of NBA players keeping the tradition of the family playing in the association alive and well.
So, with all of that out of the way, here's every father and son duo that has appeared in the league throughout NBA history.
Father
Son
Greg Anthony
Cole Anthony
Rick Barry
Brent Barry
Henry Bibby
Mike Bibby
Manute Bol
Bol Bol
Melvin Booker
Devin Booker
Ron Brewer
Ronnie Brewer
Rick Brunson
Jalen Brunson
Joe Bryant
Kobe Bryant
Wayne Chapman
Rex Chapman
Charles Claxton
Nic Claxton
Richard Coffey
Amir Coffey
Norm Cook
Brian Cook
Corey Crowder
Jae Crowder
Dell Curry
Seth Curry, Stephen Curry
Dale Davis
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mark Davis
Johnny Davis
Terry Davis
Ed Davis
Darren Daye
Austin Daye
Larry Drew
Larry Drew II
Rich Dumas
Richard Dumas
Mike Dunleavy Sr.
Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Bill Edwards
Vincent Edwards
LeRoy Ellis
LeRon Ellis
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing Jr.
Bob Ferry
Danny Ferry
Winston Garland
Darius Garland
Dick Garrett
Diante Garrett
Harvey Grant
Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant
Sidney Green
Taurean Green
Adrian Griffin
AJ Griffin
Matt Guokas Sr.
Matt Guokas Jr.
Tim Hardaway
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Ron Harper
Ron Harper Jr.
Gerald Henderson
Gerald Henderson Jr.
Carl Henry
Xavier Henry
Earle Higgins
Sean Higgins
Rod Higgins
Cory Higgins
Tito Horford
Al Horford
Bill Hosket Sr.
Bill Hosket Jr.
Juwan Howard
Jett Howard
Jaren Jackson
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Wali Jones
Askia Jones
George Karl
Coby Karl
Frank Kornet
Luke Kornet
Stan Love
Kevin Love
John Lucas Jr.
John Lucas III
Ed Manning
Danny Manning
Pace Mannion
Nico Mannion
Press Maravich
Pete Maravich
Roy Marble
Devyn Marble
Kenyon Martin
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Wes Matthews
Wesley Matthews
Scott May
Sean May
Alfred McGuire
Allie McGuire
George Mikan
Larry Mikan
Pete Mount
Rick Mount
Jay Murphy
Erik Murphy
Larry Nance
Larry Nance Jr.
Ruben Nembhard
RJ Nembhard
Sonny Parker
Jabari Parker
Jim Paxson Sr.
Jim Paxson Jr., John Paxson
Gary Payton
Gary Payton II
Curtis Perry
Byron Houston
Walt Piatkowski
Eric Piatkowski
Scottie Pippen
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Paul Pressey
Phil Pressey
Tony Price
A.J. Price
Leo Rautins
Andy Rautins
Glen Rice
Glen Rice Jr
Doc Rivers
Austin Rivers
Glenn Robinson
Glenn Robinson III
Walker Russell Sr.
Walker Russell Jr.
Arvydas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis
Al Salvadori
Kevin Salvadori
Dolph Schayes
Danny Schayes
James Silas
Xavier Silas
Derek Smith
Nolan Smith
Jabari Smith
Jabari Smith Jr.
John Stockton
David Stockton
Walter Szczerbiak
Wally Szczerbiak
Jeff Taylor
Jeff Taylor
Collis Temple
Garrett Temple
Mychal Thompson
Klay Thompson
Gary Trent
Gary Trent Jr.
Butch Van Breda Kolff
Jan Van Breda Kolff
Ernie Vandeweghe
Kiki Vandeweghe
David Vaughn Jr.
David Vaughn III
Brett Vroman
Jackson Vroman
Milt Wagner
Dajuan Wagner
Jimmy Walker
Jalen Rose
Samaki Walker
Jabari Walker
Bill Walton
Luke Walton
Chris Washburn
Julian Washburn
Duane Washington
Duane Washington Jr.
Mitchell Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins
Gerald Wilkins
Damien Wilkins
Rickie Winslow
Justise Winslow
Michael Young
Joe Young