Fansided

Full list of every father and son to play in the NBA

The apple often doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to developing NBA players. Here's the list of every single father and son duo to play in NBA history

By Kevin Reyes

The trio of Dell, Seth and Stephen Curry are just one of many combinations of father and son duos to play in NBA history
The trio of Dell, Seth and Stephen Curry are just one of many combinations of father and son duos to play in NBA history / Anadolu/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Growing up the son of an NBA player has its pros and cons. Unlike a normal dad, of course, you aren't going to be with him as often. But, also unlike a normal dad, you get to grow up with one of the best basketball players in the world. And, while these sons aren't pressured into following in their dad's footsteps, it's pretty easy for them to fall in love with the game their dad is playing in.

Stephen Curry famously was tied at the hip with his dad, Dell Curry, traveling from city to city when he was in the NBA, which helped him become the best shooter of all time. Nowadays, most of us have seen Bronny and Bryce James grow up attending the NBA games of their dad, LeBron James. And I'm sure we teenagers are feeling pretty old seeing NBA players we grew up watching have sons who are playing well at the high school and college levels. The sons of Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Ron Harper, Jason Richardson and many others will likely be included in an update to this list in a couple of years.

While sure, being the son of an NBA player doesn't guarantee having success, or even reaching the highest level of professional level (the sons of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus and Shareef, played many seasons in the NCAA but haven't played in the NBA), it gives players advantages of more contacts, better recognition and a leg up in development.

There are known cases of father-son duos, some unknown ones, and some that I've just recently learned about. From both being successful to one being way better than the other and everything in between, there are many instances of sons of NBA players keeping the tradition of the family playing in the association alive and well.

So, with all of that out of the way, here's every father and son duo that has appeared in the league throughout NBA history.

Full list of every father and son to play in the NBA

Father

Son

Greg Anthony

Cole Anthony

Rick Barry

Brent Barry

Henry Bibby

Mike Bibby

Manute Bol

Bol Bol

Melvin Booker

Devin Booker

Ron Brewer

Ronnie Brewer

Rick Brunson

Jalen Brunson

Joe Bryant

Kobe Bryant

Wayne Chapman

Rex Chapman

Charles Claxton

Nic Claxton

Richard Coffey

Amir Coffey

Norm Cook

Brian Cook

Corey Crowder

Jae Crowder

Dell Curry

Seth Curry, Stephen Curry

Dale Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mark Davis

Johnny Davis

Terry Davis

Ed Davis

Darren Daye

Austin Daye

Larry Drew

Larry Drew II

Rich Dumas

Richard Dumas

Mike Dunleavy Sr.

Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Bill Edwards

Vincent Edwards

LeRoy Ellis

LeRon Ellis

Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing Jr.

Bob Ferry

Danny Ferry

Winston Garland

Darius Garland

Dick Garrett

Diante Garrett

Harvey Grant

Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant

Sidney Green

Taurean Green

Adrian Griffin

AJ Griffin

Matt Guokas Sr.

Matt Guokas Jr.

Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Ron Harper

Ron Harper Jr.

Gerald Henderson

Gerald Henderson Jr.

Carl Henry

Xavier Henry

Earle Higgins

Sean Higgins

Rod Higgins

Cory Higgins

Tito Horford

Al Horford

Bill Hosket Sr.

Bill Hosket Jr.

Juwan Howard

Jett Howard

Jaren Jackson

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Wali Jones

Askia Jones

George Karl

Coby Karl

Frank Kornet

Luke Kornet

Stan Love

Kevin Love

John Lucas Jr.

John Lucas III

Ed Manning

Danny Manning

Pace Mannion

Nico Mannion

Press Maravich

Pete Maravich

Roy Marble

Devyn Marble

Kenyon Martin

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Wes Matthews

Wesley Matthews

Scott May

Sean May

Alfred McGuire

Allie McGuire

George Mikan

Larry Mikan

Pete Mount

Rick Mount

Jay Murphy

Erik Murphy

Larry Nance

Larry Nance Jr.

Ruben Nembhard

RJ Nembhard

Sonny Parker

Jabari Parker

Jim Paxson Sr.

Jim Paxson Jr., John Paxson

Gary Payton

Gary Payton II

Curtis Perry

Byron Houston

Walt Piatkowski

Eric Piatkowski

Scottie Pippen

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Paul Pressey

Phil Pressey

Tony Price

A.J. Price

Leo Rautins

Andy Rautins

Glen Rice

Glen Rice Jr

Doc Rivers

Austin Rivers

Glenn Robinson

Glenn Robinson III

Walker Russell Sr.

Walker Russell Jr.

Arvydas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Al Salvadori

Kevin Salvadori

Dolph Schayes

Danny Schayes

James Silas

Xavier Silas

Derek Smith

Nolan Smith

Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith Jr.

John Stockton

David Stockton

Walter Szczerbiak

Wally Szczerbiak

Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor

Collis Temple

Garrett Temple

Mychal Thompson

Klay Thompson

Gary Trent

Gary Trent Jr.

Butch Van Breda Kolff

Jan Van Breda Kolff

Ernie Vandeweghe

Kiki Vandeweghe

David Vaughn Jr.

David Vaughn III

Brett Vroman

Jackson Vroman

Milt Wagner

Dajuan Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Jalen Rose

Samaki Walker

Jabari Walker

Bill Walton

Luke Walton

Chris Washburn

Julian Washburn

Duane Washington

Duane Washington Jr.

Mitchell Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins

Gerald Wilkins

Damien Wilkins

Rickie Winslow

Justise Winslow

Michael Young

Joe Young

Next. NBA franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?. NBA franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?. dark

Home/NBA History