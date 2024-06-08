Full list of British players in MLB history
By Lior Lampert
Baseball is known as "America's pastime." However, it has become much more of a global sport over time, evidenced by the transnational representation in the MLB.
2024 Opening Day rosters cumulatively boasted 264 international players, the fourth-highest all-time mark. The league is so diverse and filled with various ethnicities -- yet still, some countries don't have an ambassador for the game, like England. Perhaps that's what spurred the return of the London Series.
Starting Saturday, June 8, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will meet for the third annual two-game series across the pond. The event is part of the MLB World Tour to continue globalizing the sport. But it also serves as a reminder that the majors don't have a British member.
The Mets and Phillies set to face off at London Stadium, home of West Ham -- a Premier League soccer club. So, this feels like an opportune time to examine the complete history of English-born players.
Name
Years Played
Position
Al Nichols
1876-77
3B
Bobby Clack
1876
CF
Harry Wright
1876-77
CF/P
Dick Higham
1876-80
OF/C
George Hall
1876-77
OF
Ed Cogswell
1879-82
1B
Tom Brown
1882-98
OF
Tim Manning
1882-85
2B/SS
Jim Halpin
1882-85
SS
Sim Bullas
1884
C
Billy Palmer
1885
P
Pete Hasney
1890
RF
Al Lawson
1890
P
Dennis Fitzgerald
1890
SS
Marty Hogan
1894-95
RF
Harry Smith
1901-10 (OAK, PIT, ATL)
C
Al Shaw
1901-09 (DET, BOS, CWS, ATL)
C
Hobe Ferris
1901-09 (BOS, BAL)
2B
Dave Brain
1901-1908 (CWS, STL, PIT, ATL, CIN, SF)
3B
Ed Walker
1902-1903 (CLE)
P
Jack Burns
1903-1904 (DET)
2B
Walter Carlisle
1908 (BOS)
LF
Ned Crompton
1909-10 (BAL, CIN)
LF
Klondike Smith
1912 (NYY)
CF
Charlie Hanford
1914-15
CF
Sam White
1919 (ATL)
C
Jim Wright
1927-28 (BAL)
P
Les Rohr
1967-69 (NYM)
P
Keith Lampard
1969-70 (HOU)
PH/LF
Danny Cox
1983-95 (STL, PHI, PIT, TOR)
P
Paul Marak
1990-93 (ATL)
P
Lance Painter
1993-2003 (COL, STL, TOR, MIL)
P
Phil Stockman
2006-08 (ATL)
P
Chris Reed
2015 (ATL)
P
The catalog of MLB players born in England is from the Baseball Almanac
As you can see, former Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Reed is the most recent Englishman, and it has been nearly a decade. Moreover, it has been 55 years since multiple Brits have been in the league simultaneously (Les Rohr and Keith Lampard). Yes, Danny Cox and Paul Marak's timelines overlapped, but the former was in the middle of a two-year hiatus from the majors.
Third baseman Al Nichols was the pioneer Englander, though his time in the majors didn't last long. Liverpool native and outfielder Tom Brown is the longest-tenured MLB player of British descent, enjoying a 17-year career.
Yes, it is fascinating to reflect on the history of players from England. But this also leads to the unfortunate realization of the currently lacking presence of Brits. Perhaps the Seattle Mariners' No. 2 ranked prospect, catcher Harry Ford, can change the narrative. He represents Great Britain internationally and is considered the future of British baseball.