Full list of British players in MLB history

Here is a complete list of English-born MLB players ahead of the 2024 London Series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

By Lior Lampert

MLB London Series - Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
MLB London Series - Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals / Justin Setterfield/GettyImages
Baseball is known as "America's pastime." However, it has become much more of a global sport over time, evidenced by the transnational representation in the MLB.

2024 Opening Day rosters cumulatively boasted 264 international players, the fourth-highest all-time mark. The league is so diverse and filled with various ethnicities -- yet still, some countries don't have an ambassador for the game, like England. Perhaps that's what spurred the return of the London Series.

Starting Saturday, June 8, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will meet for the third annual two-game series across the pond. The event is part of the MLB World Tour to continue globalizing the sport. But it also serves as a reminder that the majors don't have a British member.

The Mets and Phillies set to face off at London Stadium, home of West Ham -- a Premier League soccer club. So, this feels like an opportune time to examine the complete history of English-born players.

Name

Years Played

Position

Al Nichols

1876-77

3B

Bobby Clack

1876

CF

Harry Wright

1876-77

CF/P

Dick Higham

1876-80

OF/C

George Hall

1876-77

OF

Ed Cogswell

1879-82

1B

Tom Brown

1882-98

OF

Tim Manning

1882-85

2B/SS

Jim Halpin

1882-85

SS

Sim Bullas

1884

C

Billy Palmer

1885

P

Pete Hasney

1890

RF

Al Lawson

1890

P

Dennis Fitzgerald

1890

SS

Marty Hogan

1894-95

RF

Harry Smith

1901-10 (OAK, PIT, ATL)

C

Al Shaw

1901-09 (DET, BOS, CWS, ATL)

C

Hobe Ferris

1901-09 (BOS, BAL)

2B

Dave Brain

1901-1908 (CWS, STL, PIT, ATL, CIN, SF)

3B

Ed Walker

1902-1903 (CLE)

P

Jack Burns

1903-1904 (DET)

2B

Walter Carlisle

1908 (BOS)

LF

Ned Crompton

1909-10 (BAL, CIN)

LF

Klondike Smith

1912 (NYY)

CF

Charlie Hanford

1914-15

CF

Sam White

1919 (ATL)

C

Jim Wright

1927-28 (BAL)

P

Les Rohr

1967-69 (NYM)

P

Keith Lampard

1969-70 (HOU)

PH/LF

Danny Cox

1983-95 (STL, PHI, PIT, TOR)

P

Paul Marak

1990-93 (ATL)

P

Lance Painter

1993-2003 (COL, STL, TOR, MIL)

P

Phil Stockman

2006-08 (ATL)

P

Chris Reed

2015 (ATL)

P

The catalog of MLB players born in England is from the Baseball Almanac

As you can see, former Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Reed is the most recent Englishman, and it has been nearly a decade. Moreover, it has been 55 years since multiple Brits have been in the league simultaneously (Les Rohr and Keith Lampard). Yes, Danny Cox and Paul Marak's timelines overlapped, but the former was in the middle of a two-year hiatus from the majors.

Third baseman Al Nichols was the pioneer Englander, though his time in the majors didn't last long. Liverpool native and outfielder Tom Brown is the longest-tenured MLB player of British descent, enjoying a 17-year career.

Yes, it is fascinating to reflect on the history of players from England. But this also leads to the unfortunate realization of the currently lacking presence of Brits. Perhaps the Seattle Mariners' No. 2 ranked prospect, catcher Harry Ford, can change the narrative. He represents Great Britain internationally and is considered the future of British baseball.

