Full list of records Caitlin Clark broke during her historic WNBA rookie season
By Lior Lampert
After getting unanimously named the 2024 Associated Press (AP) Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark earning the WNBA honor is merely a formality. The Indiana Fever guard has taken the league by storm, guiding the team to the playoffs in her first season as a pro.
It's been a remarkable year for Clark, the Fever and the W. She, among many other talented young players, has had unquantifiable impacts on the game (and will continue to). But from an on-court standpoint, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has been transcendent, living up to and exceeding her tremendous pre-draft hype.
Clark finished the regular season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She led the league in threes made (122), shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. Her efforts earned her AP All-WNBA First and Rookie Team nods, and rightfully so, after rewriting history.
As you can see, Clark has accomplished virtually everything an individual can achieve in their inaugural WNBA campaign. Her list of accolades is so extensive that the font on the post is so tiny and hard to read. Nonetheless, here are some of the most noteworthy records for those squinting at their screens.
List of records Caitlin Clark broke during her historic WNBA rookie season
- WNBA leader in assists per game
- WNBA leader in three-pointers made
- Single-season WNBA assist record (337)
- Single-game WNBA assist record (19)
- Single-season WNBA points by a point guard record (769)
- First rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double
- First player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, 15 assists and five rebounds in a game
- First rookie in WNBA history to record at least 450 points and 200 assists
- Most assists by a rookie in WNBA All-Star Game history (10)
- First rookie to record 350 points, 100 rebounds and 150 assists in a season
- First player in WNBA and NBA history to record 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, five steals and five blocks
There were many firsts for Clark, though they won't be her last. She's only scratching the surface of her capabilities, making it scary to think that the already seemingly unstoppable 22-year-old has so much room for growth. When the Iowa native and college basketball sensation reaches the height of her powers, it's game over for the rest of the league.