Full list of top draft prospects not participating in 2024 NFL Combine
The 2024 Scouting Combine takes place from Feb. 26 until March 3. Here are all of the top prospects who won't be participating in the event in Indianapolis.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL Scouting Combine has officially arrived, taking place from Monday, Feb. 26, until Sunday, March 3. Every year, the NFL gathers in Indianapolis, Ind., to get an early, first-hand look at how the top prospects perform in exercises and positional drills. Not only that but speak with them in interviews.
In 2024, there are a ton of top players from the collegiate level who will be in attendance for the Scouting Combine workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium. This allows those fringe prospects to really leave a lasting impression on teams that will help them go from undrafted to a potential Day 2 or 3 pick.
But for some of the top-tier prospects, they opt against participating and instead pushing their workouts for their respective schools' Pro Day.
Draft prospects who won't participate in 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list
Below are the top prospects who won't be participating at the Scouting Combine:
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
- Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is projected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft. But, it remains to be seen if he will go to the Chicago Bears or to a team that trades a massive haul to the NFC North team for the No. 1 pick. With that, there's very little incentive to work out and potentially risk injury.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Williams will be in attendance for the Scouting Combine, but won't throw or workout. He will do that at USC's Pro Day at a later date.
As for Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, he will be in Indianapolis for meetings and interviews, but won't throw or work out, per Rapoport. Daniels is expected to be drafted inside the top six picks, depending on how the board falls.
Top wide receivers, Ohio State's Marivn Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers, won't participate in workouts. As for Washington's Rome Odunze, the other of the top three wide receiver prospects, will run and test at the Scouting Combine.
Texas running back Jonathan Brooks won't participate in the Scouting Combine as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2023 season. Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean also won't participate due to a leg injury suffered late in the season, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler.
On Tuesday, Feb. 27, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reported, among others, that North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will not throw or work out at the NFL Combine, only undergoing physicals and taking part in interviews with teams.
This page will be updated once other prospects who opt out of participating in the Scouting Combine are confirmed.