Full NBA Cup Schedule: Group play, opening matchups and more

The NBA In-Season Tournament, now the Emirates Cup, enters its second season. Here's everything you need to know to follow along.

By Ian Levy

Feb 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) chases Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as he brings the ball up court during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
After a successful launch in the 2023-24 season, the NBA is bringing back its NBA In-Season Tournament, rechristened as the Emirates NBA Cup. This tournament includes all 30 teams, stretched over a month and embedded into the regular season schedule, adding considerable juice to every matchup.

The full schedule has been released, along with group assignments and we can already get a sense of who might have the inside track on keeping the Lakers from repeating as champions.

Emirates NBA Cup Groups

West Group A

West Group B

West Group C

East Group A

East Group B

East Group C

Timberwolves

Thunder

Nuggets

Knicks

Bucks

Celtics

Clippers

Suns

Mavericks

Magic

Pacers

Cavaliers

Kings

Lakers

Pelicans

76ers

Heat

Bulls

Rockets

Jazz

Warriors

Nets

Raptors

Hawks

Trail Blazers

Spurs

Grizzlies

Hornets

Pistons

Wizards

Each group has its juggernauts but Group C in the Western Conference looks like it could be the toughest — featuring the last three teams to represent the West in the Finals, including two champions in the Nuggets and Warriors, along with the rising Pelicans and the Grizzlies who should be much improved with Ja Morant healthy and available.

Another interesting quirk of the group draw is the Bucks and Pacers ending up together. The Pacers advanced to the Finals of the tournament last season by beating the Bucks. Because they faced off in the knockout round of the tournament, it meant that the Pacers and Bucks played each other five times last season all before Jan. 1, helping fuel a budding and heated rivalry that continued when they met in the first round of the playoffs.

The top team from each group advances to the knockout round, along with the team in each conference with the next best record from group play. Those eight teams are seeded into brackets by conference with the winner from each facing off in the finals.

Each team will play the four other teams in their group once, split with two home games and two road games. Those games are spaced on several dates throughout the first half of the season.

Emirates NBA Cup Schedule

ROUND

DATE

Group Play

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Group Play

Friday, Nov. 15

Group Play

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Group Play

Friday, Nov. 22

Group Play

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Group Play

Friday, Nov. 29

Group Play

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

Finals

Tuesday, Dec. 17

The NBA has planned some serious matchups for the Emirate NBA Cup Opening Night, including a doubleheader with championship implications on TNT.

Emirate NBA Cup Opening Night Schedule

AWAY

HOME

GROUP

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

Hawks

Celtics

East C

7:00 p.m.

League Pass

Heat

Pistons

East B

7:00 p.m.

League Pass

Hornets

Magic

East A

7:00 p.m.

League Pass

Knicks

76ers

East A

7:00 p.m.

TNT

Raptors

Bucks

East B

8:00 p.m.

League Pass

Suns

Jazz

West B

9:00 p.m.

League Pass

Mavericks

Warriors

West C

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Timberwolves

Trail Blazers

West A

10:00 p.m.

League Pass

That Mavericks–Warriors matchup that finishes caps the national doubleheader on TNT will also have the added juice of being Klay Thompson's first game against the Warriors in a Mavericks uniform, in San Francisco, no less.

feed

