Full NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, time, dates, channels & more
This weekend marks the final three days of the regular season. Prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs, the Play-In Tournament will take place. Here is everything to know.
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Playoffs will get underway a week from tomorrow. However, before that begins, we have the Play-In Tournament.
As we know, this was added in 2020 during the NBA bubble period in Orlando, and it has stuck since then.
The regular season concludes on Sunday, and after a day off on Monday, the Play-In Tournament will kick off. This tournament includes two rounds with the final four postseason teams per conference battling it out to determine who captures seeds No. 7 and No. 8 in the playoffs.
In this piece, we will discuss the Play-In Tournament and everything you need to know before it gets started.
Everything to know about the NBA Play-In Tournament
Of course, not everything is finalized yet. With three days remaining in the regular season, there are still a lot of things that can change.
The first games will be played on Tuesday, April 16. These will be the 7-8 matchups. The winner receives the official 7th seed, and the loser gets one more chance.
The following day will be the 9-10 matchups. Only one 9-10 matchup is set at the moment. In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds, respectively. The Bulls will host this game.
The winner of the 9-10 matchups will move on to face the loser of the 7-8 matchups. The loser is eliminated and will enter the Draft Lottery. There are no scheduled games for Thursday, April 18.
Finally, on April 19, the No. 8 seeds will be decided. The winner of the final matchup obviously moves on and clinches the No. 8 seed. The loser is eliminated and enters the Draft Lottery.
The Playoffs are then set and begin on Saturday, April 20.
The Play-In Tournament games will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN. The start times are not yet determined but will be once the field is officially set.