Full schedule of NBA All-Star weekend events
This coming weekend, the NBA All-Star festivities will take place. Here is a list of events and everything that will take place before the second half of the NBA season begins.
By Curt Bishop
This coming weekend will feature the 2024 NBA All-Star festivities.
The best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences will converge for several compelling events culminating in the All-Star Game on Sunday night.
It should be an exciting weekend as the league celebrates its best and brightest stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Here are all the events that are taking place this coming weekend and what to look out for as All-Star Weekend gets underway.
2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Events
The series of events will kick off with an action-packed day on Friday, February 16. The festivities begin with the Panini Rising Stars Practice at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Then at 5:30 p.m. Eastern, the Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference will take place and air on NBA TV and the NBA app.
At 7 p.m., the All-Star Celebrity Game will take place, featuring celebrities such as NFL stars Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud, actress Jennifer Hudson, and former NBA star Metta World Peace, previously known as Ron Artest.
The teams will be coached by ESPN analysts Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.
Unlike the rest of the events, this game will take place at LucasOil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.
The Rising Stars Challenge will get underway at 9 p.m.
The following day will feature the HBCU Classic presented by AT&T. The practice will take place at 11 a.m. with the game following at 2 p.m.
Commissioner Adam Silver will have a news conference at 7 p.m. prior to the final events of the day. At 8 p.m., "State Farm All-Star Saturday night" will get underway, starting with the Kia Skills Challenge.
Following the Skills Challenge, the three-point contest presented by Starry will take place. Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry will have his own three-point contest against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.
Saturday's festivities will conclude with the Slam Dunk Contest presented by AT&T.
Sunday will be a shorter day. The festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation of the NBA Legends Awards, followed by the G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T at 1:30 p.m.
Finally, at 8 p.m., the main event will take place. It will be the 73rd All-Star Game, and it will be played with the old format of East vs. West.