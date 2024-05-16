Full Sunday Night Football schedule for 2024 NFL season
While there is a ton of real-estate for the NFL schedule to cover, one of its biggest tentpoles is the Sunday Night Football schedule. Having a game scheduled on Sunday night is a sign of prestige for NFL teams, which can often go years between appearances on NBC if their team is in the midst of a down cycle.
NBC's schedule looks strong as always thanks to a terrific Opening night matchup, a strong night cap to the Thanksgiving triple header, and plenty of appearances from the league's biggest stars. Which teams will be waiting all day for Sunday night during the 2024 season?
2024 Sunday Night Football Schedule
The Sunday night slate isn't as historically strong as it has been thanks to efforts from the NFL to provide better balance among its primetime packages but NBC has the benefit of the widest use of flex scheduling rules. It is far easier for the NFL to move a game's time on Sunday than switch days between Sunday and either Monday or Thursday, so the flex tools can be utilized if a matchup that looks stellar now is a flop by the time the game rolls around.
There are a few monster games on NBC's schedule, including the AFC Championship rematch on Opening Night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Another playoff rematch wraps up NBC's Week 1 coverage as the regularly scheduled Sunday night game sees Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions.
The Dallas Cowboys are a Sunday night staple and their appearances figure to be big ones here with a Week 5 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers offering a matchup of two of the NFL's most storied franchises. Week 8 also sees another potential playoff preview for the Cowboys as they head West to take on the San Francisco 49ers, who blew them out on Sunday night a year ago.
Another showdown of contenders awaits football fans on the Sunday night after Thanksgiving as the 49ers fly across the country to take on the Buffalo Bills. There is a lot of intrigue on Sunday nights and that doesn't even include the NBC-produced Packers-Eagles showdown in Sao Paulo, which will stream on Peacock on Friday night of Week 1.