Fun police: Diamondbacks forbid Rangers from entering sacred temple of Chase Field pool
Winners, beware: the Chase Field pool is yet again closed off to those who beat the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
By Kristen Wong
The Rangers defeated the Diamondbacks in the World Series on Wednesday but had to keep their post-game celebrations contained on dry land.
That's because the D-Backs' stadium security apparently guarded the infamous Chase Field pool after the Rangers' win, shutting down any possibility of a full-blown pool party for the newly crowned World Series champs.
As seen in the pictures below, a handful of security officers were strategically placed in the outfield area in front of the pool. It's unclear if a D-Backs member told them to stand there and prevent Rangers players from flocking to Arizona's sacred body of water, but it certainly seems like they were following someone's orders. No other part of the field was guarded by security.
After the 5-0 win in Game 5, the Rangers celebrated the traditional way by hugging teammates, family, and friends on the field. Would've been nice to take a dip, though.
It's official: the Arizona Diamondbacks are pool hogs
For the last two decades, the pool at Chase Field has given fans a relaxing place to watch games and given players a neat little area to party and have fun after key victories.
The Dodgers first drew the ire of the Arizona pool gods when they beat the D-Backs to clinch the NL West title back in 2013. They celebrated, very naturally, by jumping into their rivals' pool; Arizona retaliated by banning opposing teams from entering the pool for several years.
Zooming out into the big picture, it's just a pool, right? No big deal. It was nonetheless a big enough deal for D-Backs president Derrick Hall to comment on the equality of pool privileges prior to this year's NLDS between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. Hall said any team would "have the right to celebrate wherever they want, however they want."
Arizona ended up sweeping L.A. in the NLDS and happily cannonballed into their holy waters at Chase Field. It was all fun and games until the D-Backs lost the World Series, and the pool was made off-limits to the 2023 national champs, the Rangers. Talk about a sore loser stunt.