Funniest possible Blake Snell landing spot could harm Braves, Cardinals in Wild Card race
The MLB trade market has been insane in 2024. AJ Puk was traded for a prospect that has 30 homer potential in the big leagues in a few years. Carlos Estevez was moved for two borderline star prospects from the Phillies. And today, Jason Adam was sent to San Diego for a top 100 MLB prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
With that in mind, more teams are now showing a bit of eagerness to move some of their pitchers, including the San Fransisco Giants who have floated the idea of trading their coveted free agent signing, Blake Snell, just months into his contract.
Padres emerge as suitor to reunite with Blake Snell in a nightmare scenario for the NL
Snell, 31, is a prime example of the importance of Spring Training. The reigning NL Cy Young winner held out through Spring Training and the early season as he looked for a massive contract. As a result, when he returned, he was horrible. Downright terrible.
Through four starts, Snell had yet to finish five innings, holding an ERA over 11 in 15 innings. He looked almost unplayable at times, but everybody knew deep down that the old Snell was still there deep down inside him.
And that's what we're seeing now. In the month of July, Snell has an incredible 0.75 ERA, having allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 24 innings. More impressively, he's struck out 30 hitters in the month including 15 in six dominant innings his last time out.
And now the San Diego Padres are emerging as a potential suitor with him becoming available at the trade deadline. A reunion just months after he left San Diego that could push the Padres back to the promise land.
This idea lives in the nightmares of all the fans of National League teams chasing wild card spots. Snell joining Dylan Cease at the top of the Padres rotation is a horrifying thought for teams to try to face in a postseason series.
But who knows if the Giants will actually even trade him. The most likely idea is that they're just gauging his value at the moment. If they can find a team that's willing to blow them out of the water, maybe moving multiple top 100 prospects, then the Giants may pull the trigger. But at the moment, Snell is a Giant.
If he becomes a Padre again, the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams that would need to make some big moves in response.