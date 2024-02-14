Future Cubs star wants nothing more than to play with Cody Bellinger
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the latest Cubs player who expressed his support for Chicago re-signing Cody Bellinger.
The prolonged staring competition between Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs has continued into mid-February. Pitchers and catchers have reported for just about every team, yet Bellinger remains without a place to call home. The Cubs remain a perfect fit, yet the two sides haven't come to an agreement.
Bellinger spent last season with the Cubs trying to turn his career around and he did so in a big way, taking home a Silver Slugger Award and placing tenth in the NL MVP balloting. He was the best position player on a Cubs team that finished just one game back of a postseason spot.
Why the Cubs haven't re-signed him is understandable. Bellinger is looking for an absurdly large contract, and with Scott Boras representing him, he has not budged. He was horrifically bad in 2021 and 2022, and even with his awesome 2023, some advanced metrics suggest that he won't be the same MVP-caliber player in 2024.
Despite the red flags, everyone associated with the Cubs wants him back. Cubs fans are clamoring for the team to re-sign him on social media. Cubs players have been outspoken about the need to bring Bellinger back. Even top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong believes that the Cubs need to re-sign Cody Bellinger. That's saying something.
Pete Crow-Armstrong is being the ultimate team guy by saying the Cubs should re-sign Cody Bellinger
Crow-Armstrong is the top prospect in a stout Cubs farm system who just so happens to play the same position as Bellinger. They're both elite defenders in center field. With Michael Busch penciled in to play first base, Bellinger's other position, if the Cubs were to re-sign Bellinger that could mean Crow-Armstrong would have a ticket to the minors to start the year.
Even with that, he says he wants Belli back in the Windy City.
PCA is absolutely correct. Bellinger coming back gives the Cubs a much better chance to win. Without him, their chances of seriously competing with teams like the Cardinals and Reds in a much-improved NL Central are pretty slim. Replacing an MVP-caliber player like Bellinger with an unproven prospect and expecting to win at the same rate as last season is not realistic even if PCA has an electric rookie season.
Seeing PCA put the team first like this only speaks to the player he's going to be in the future. All he wants to do is win, and the Cubs will be better off for that. Whether Crow-Armstrong's seal of approval is what the Cubs needed to hear to bring Bellinger back remains to be seen, but he and Cubs fans sure hope it is.