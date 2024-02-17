Future March Madness host cities for 2024-25
March Madness is nearly here, but where will the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament be held in 2025?
By Kinnu Singh
March Madness is the pinnacle of college basketball. The month-long tournament captures the imagination of millions as it weaves together an unpredictable story of underdogs defying the odds.
Each March, the NCAA Divison I Men's Basketball Tournament fills stadiums across the country. Fans gather together for the distinct hardwood symphony: the rhythmic dribble of the ball, the squeaking sneakers on a polished court, the soft swish of the net, and the sharp screech of a referee's whistle. The tapestry of sounds is bookended by a crescendo of cheers at tip-off and an unforgiving buzzer at the end. Sometimes, if the crowd is lucky, there are a few extra milliseconds of palpable silence when a last-second shot hangs in the air after the buzzer. Whether it ends with a cold thud or the sweet swish of success, the crowd's visceral reaction juxtaposes joyous roars with disappointed groans.
The immersive experience of March Madness tips off with the First Four games on Tuesday, March 19, in Dayton, Ohio. The madness ends with the Final Four on April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 64-team bracket will be announced during Selection Sunday on March 17.
For those who cannot attend this year's tournament, see the schedule for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament below.
2025 March Madness: Dates and locations for next year's tournament
Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament will be on March 16, 2025.
Round
City
Venue
Date
First Four
Dayton, Ohio
University of Dayton Arena
March 18-19, 2025
First/Second
Denver, Colorado
Ball Arena
March 20 & 22, 2025
First/Second
Providence, Rhode Island
Amica Mutual Pavillion
March 20 & 22, 2025
First/Second
Lexington, Kentucky
Rupp Arena
March 20 & 22, 2025
First/Second
Wichita, Kansas
Intrust Bank Arena
March 20 & 22, 2025
First/Second
Cleveland, Ohio
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
March 21 & 23, 2025
First/Second
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum
March 21 & 23, 2025
First/Second
Raleigh, North Carolina
PNC Arena
March 21 & 23, 2025
First/Second
Seattle, Washington
Climate Pledge Arena
March 21 & 23, 2025
East Regional
Newark, New Jersey
Prudential Center
March 27 & 29, 2025
West Regional
San Francisco, California
Chase Center
March 27 & 29, 2025
South Regional
Atlanta, Georgia
State Farm Arena
March 28 & 30, 2025
Midwest Regional
Indianapolis, Indiana
Lucas Oil Stadium
March 28 & 30, 2025
Final Four
San Antonio, Texas
Alamodome
April 5, 2025
Championship
San Antonio, Texas
Alamodome
April 7, 2025
Things to know about future March Madness tournaments
Dates and locations have been announced for every tournament until 2030.
A tradition of holding the Final Four in larger football stadiums began in 1971 at the Astrodome and became an annual occurrence in 1997 at the RCA Dome.
All future sites have already hosted a Final Four except for one. In 2028, the Final Four will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That will mark the first time the state of Nevada hosts the Final Four, just four years after Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl.
Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Final Four in 2026 and 2029. After hosting the men's college basketball finals twice in four years, the city of Indianapolis will have hosted 10 Final Fours, which will tie Kansas City for most times as a host.
Here is the schedule for this year's tournament
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
- First Four: March 19-20
- First round: March 21-22
- Second round: March 23-24
- Sweet 16: March 28-29
- Elite Eight: March 30-31
- Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.