Future March Madness host cities for 2024-25

March Madness is nearly here, but where will the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament be held in 2025?

By Kinnu Singh

NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City - Practice Sessions
NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City - Practice Sessions / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
March Madness is the pinnacle of college basketball. The month-long tournament captures the imagination of millions as it weaves together an unpredictable story of underdogs defying the odds.

Each March, the NCAA Divison I Men's Basketball Tournament fills stadiums across the country. Fans gather together for the distinct hardwood symphony: the rhythmic dribble of the ball, the squeaking sneakers on a polished court, the soft swish of the net, and the sharp screech of a referee's whistle. The tapestry of sounds is bookended by a crescendo of cheers at tip-off and an unforgiving buzzer at the end. Sometimes, if the crowd is lucky, there are a few extra milliseconds of palpable silence when a last-second shot hangs in the air after the buzzer. Whether it ends with a cold thud or the sweet swish of success, the crowd's visceral reaction juxtaposes joyous roars with disappointed groans.

The immersive experience of March Madness tips off with the First Four games on Tuesday, March 19, in Dayton, Ohio. The madness ends with the Final Four on April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 64-team bracket will be announced during Selection Sunday on March 17.

For those who cannot attend this year's tournament, see the schedule for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament below.

2025 March Madness: Dates and locations for next year's tournament

Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament will be on March 16, 2025.

Round

City

Venue

Date

First Four

Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena

March 18-19, 2025

First/Second

Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena

March 20 & 22, 2025

First/Second

Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavillion

March 20 & 22, 2025

First/Second

Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena

March 20 & 22, 2025

First/Second

Wichita, Kansas

Intrust Bank Arena

March 20 & 22, 2025

First/Second

Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

March 21 & 23, 2025

First/Second

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum

March 21 & 23, 2025

First/Second

Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena

March 21 & 23, 2025

First/Second

Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena

March 21 & 23, 2025

East Regional

Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center

March 27 & 29, 2025

West Regional

San Francisco, California

Chase Center

March 27 & 29, 2025

South Regional

Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena

March 28 & 30, 2025

Midwest Regional

Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium

March 28 & 30, 2025

Final Four

San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome

April 5, 2025

Championship

San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome

April 7, 2025

Things to know about future March Madness tournaments

Dates and locations have been announced for every tournament until 2030.

A tradition of holding the Final Four in larger football stadiums began in 1971 at the Astrodome and became an annual occurrence in 1997 at the RCA Dome.

All future sites have already hosted a Final Four except for one. In 2028, the Final Four will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That will mark the first time the state of Nevada hosts the Final Four, just four years after Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Final Four in 2026 and 2029. After hosting the men's college basketball finals twice in four years, the city of Indianapolis will have hosted 10 Final Fours, which will tie Kansas City for most times as a host.

Here is the schedule for this year's tournament

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24 
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29 
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31 
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

