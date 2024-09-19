Gabby Williams is the Seattle Storm postseason X-factor
The Seattle Storm will conclude the 2024 regular season against the Phoenix Mercury with their seed secure. However, they're still waiting to see if the Connecticut Sun or Las Vegas Aces fall to the No. 4 seed for their first-round matchup. Whoever they face, they have the opportunity to make a deep run in the postseason.
With the franchise flying under the radar, teams may want to pay attention to their three-headed attack and their silent X-factor in Gabby Williams.
The Storm are entering their final regular season matchup fresh off an 85-72 home loss against the Aces. If the playoffs started today, Seattle would face Las Vegas in a best-of-three series.
Las Vegas won the season series against Seattle 2-1, but Tuesday's matchup did not include Jewell Loyd (injury/illness) and Ezi Magbegor (concussion protocol). Without Loyd and Magegor in the lineup, the team managed to fight back despite trailing most of the game.
As the postseason arrives, many have projected that the Minnesota Lynx could win it all, the New York Liberty may capture their first championship, or the Aces will capture an elusive three-peat.
No one is considering the Storm and how they turned their season around and that they can match up with anyone. The midseason addition of Gabby Williams, who had a phenomenal Olympic run, was the final piece for the team.
She is the X-factor that teams need to pay attention to and here are a few reasons why.
Gabby Williams playmaking prowess
Williams is an x-factor for the Storm because of her playmaking ability. Seattle is fifth in scoring in the league averaging 83.1 points per game. The team has no problem scoring, but they only have four players who can create their own offense outside of Williams.
The UConn product will help this team in the postseason because she can handle the ball and run the offense in spurts (if needed). Her offense does not rely on having her number called and she has a nose for the boards (3.9 rebounds).
Williams will help this team with her high-percentage shooting and she can score in tough situations. She will take some of the scoring pressures off of Skylar Diggins-Smith (15.2 points per game), Nneka Ogwumike (16.7 points) and Loyd (19.7 points)
Versatility matters even more in the playoffs
One aspect of Williams' game that gets overlooked is her defensive ability. By no means is she a lockdown defender but she is always in the right defensive position.
Williams' length makes it harder for offensives to finish over her at the rim or get into the paint because of how she suffocates the lane. She is averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Her ability to swipe defenders in the halfcourt also helps this team start the fast break.
The 28-year-old forward's ability to get others involved has been displayed in her 11 games back with the Storm. She can come off the bench if needed and stabilize the second unit depending on the matchup and she helps the team run small ball lineups.
Teams that can play positionless basketball, tend to be able to surprise their opponents with matchups. Williams can get other players involved with her court vision which is a plus considering Loyd and Diggins-Smith need the ball in their hands at times.
Williams makes the Storm a matchup nightmare
Seattle does not have a true point guard, but they do have combo guards that can take on the task to facilitate. Williams can initiate the offense or have the offense run through her, which provides an element of surprise for the Storm.
Williams will create matchup problems while providing depth for this roster. If Seattle does match up with Las Vegas in the first round they have the opportunity to knock off the defending champions simply because of the depth and versatility.
Opposing teams that have to place a bigger guard or forward on Williams will struggle because of her speed, athletic ability, and length. Not to mention, she can knock down an occasional 3 here and there.