Galatasaray vs. Bayern Munich live stream, schedule preview: Watch Champions League online
The two top teams in Group A face off tomorrow as Galatasaray take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich have had a perfect start to their Champions League group having defeated Manchester United 4-3 and Copenhagen 2-1. However, they are only third in the Bundesliga behind Bayer Leverkusen and VFB Stuttgart.
The German side go into this fixture against Galatasaray on the back of a 3-1 victory over Mainz. Harry Kane got on the scoresheet in this game which was his tenth goal for the club in just 11 games in all competitions.
A boost for Bayern fans is the sight of Manuel Neuer in prominent training pictures ahead of this game. The club's legendary goalkeeper has been out of action for ten months due to a skiing injury. However, it is unlikely that he will be thrown back in at the deep end in a Champions League fixture, with Sven Ulreich expected to continue in goal.
They face a Galatasaray side which is currently second in the the Turkish Super Lig. They are undefeated in the league but have drawn one game which puts Fenerbahce who have won all of their matches ahead of them.
Galatasaray beat bitter rivals Besiktas 2-1 at the weekend where Mauro Icardi scored twice. Icardi also got the winner in their last Champions League fixture as they defeated Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford. This match will also be remembered for Wilfred Zaha scoring against his former club.
The match against Bayern will be Galatasaray's toughest test so far this season. However, the Turkish side do have home advantage and their fans will need to make the most of the intimidating atmosphere that they can create.
How to watch Galatasaray vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23
- Start Time: 12:45 ET
- Location: Istanbul, Turkey
- Stadium: RAMS park
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game on Paramount+.