Galatasaray vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Manchester United need to beat Galatasary to have any chance of progressing in the Champions League. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester United currently sit at the foot of Group A with just three points. However, they still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, as Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen are just ahead of United with four points. Bayern Munich top the group with 12 points.
Eric ten Hag's side need to beat Galatasaray if they are to have any hope of progressing in the tournament. However, the Turkish side has already beaten them at Old Trafford back in October.
That night a former Red Devil, Wilfred Zaha, returned to the club to haunt them as he scored in Galatasaray's 3-2 win. A positive for United was Rasmus Hojlund scoring a brace but the match ended badly for them with Mauro Icardi getting a late winner.
Ten Hag's side played well last weekend with a 3-0 victory over Everton. Alejandro Garnacho scored one of the best goals in Premier League history in this game with a bicycle kick.
Galatasaray defeated Alanyaspor last Saturday 4-0, with Zaha and Icardo both getting on the scoresheet. The other two goals were scored by Belgian international Dries Mertens. They currently sit second in the Turkish Super Lig, only behind Fenerbahce.
How to watch Galatasaray vs. Manchester United in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29
- Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Istanbul, Turkey
- Stadium: RAMS Park
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.