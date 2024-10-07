Game 2 start is a chance for Carlos Rodon to define his Yankees legacy
The New York Yankees are set to face the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the NLDS, with Carlos Rodón taking the mound in what could be a pivotal game for the team.
While it might seem like just another game to the casual fan, for Rodón, it’s a chance to redeem his playoff career. Rodón has only pitched twice in the postseason, posting a 13.50 ERA across two games with the Chicago White Sox in 2020 and 2021. His last outings saw him last just 2.2 innings, giving up three hits, two runs, and striking out three. His fastball velocity topped out at 90.9 MPH in that game, the lowest of his 2021 season.
After a three-year absence from the postseason, Rodón returns to the mound, this time in front of over 45,000 passionate Yankees fans.
“The energy definitely fuels me. I think it’s something I have to harness,” Rodón said about his Game 2 start, via the New York Post. “At times you just have to slow the game down; it can really speed up, especially in big situations.”
Carlos Rodón can erase his past playoff failures with a strong start in Game 2 of the NLDS
While many Yankees fans were skeptical of Rodón after a difficult 2023 season, his 2024 campaign has been a success. He finished the year with a 3.96 ERA and a 16-9 record, with his four-seam fastball averaging 95.4 MPH. In his last five regular-season starts, Rodón was particularly impressive, giving up two or fewer runs across five or more innings.
Rodón has faced the Royals twice this season, posting a 1-0 record with a 2.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts in those appearances. The Royals also struggled against left-handed pitching this year, going 16-21 in those matchups and recording a .243 batting average.
“I feel like I’ve had my stuff throughout the year and carried it into the end of the season. But now we have a new season called the postseason—that’s all that matters,” said Rodón.
Will the Yankees take a commanding 2-0 lead, or will the Royals even the series as it heads to Kansas City?