Garrett Stubbs gives Diamondbacks bulletin board material they needed in NLCS
The Arizona Diamondbacks ended the Philadelphia Phillies' pool party plans on Friday night.
By Scott Rogust
The Arizona Diamondbacks have bounced back in the National League Championship Series. Returning home down 0-2, the Diamondbacks tied things up on Friday night after a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Diamondbacks took the win on a clutch pinch-hit two-run homer by Alek Thomas and an RBI single by Gabriel Moreno in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Arizona is looking to return to the World Series for the first time since 2001. But that hasn't been the only thing motivating them to win at home for Games 3 and 4.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo brought up how the team was motivated in the first two home games of the NLCS. Lovullo brought up the "backup catcher" on the Phillies, Garrett Stubbs, talking about wanting to celebrate the NL pennant in the outfield pool at Chase Field, and says that his team was "motivated by that."
Diamondbacks motivated by Phillies' pool party plans
For context, the Phillies discussed their plans to end the NLCS early after taking the first two games in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Stubbs said that once they clinch the NL pennant, he is headed to the outfield pool. Stubbs is no stranger to celebrating Phillies victories, as he has been shown on camera wearing overalls and an empty beer box as a hat.
“I’ve seen that pool before, so I know exactly where it is,” said Stubbs, h/t The Philadelphia Inquirer. “If we take two here against Arizona, we’ll be bee-lining it for the water.”
While a winner of the NLCS has yet to be determined, what is known is that the pennant will not be clinched at Chase Field. With that, there will be no pool party for anybody. That's it, back to Philadelphia!
The Diamondbacks capitalized on another bad showing from Philadelphia Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel. Entering in the top of the eighth, he surrendered an immediate double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. After Evan Longoria lined out, Thomas entered to pinch hit for Emmanuel Rivera and crushed a homer, ironically, into the pool!
Despite striking out Geraldo Perdomo, Kimbrel gave up a single to Ketel Marte and hit Corbin Carroll with a pitch. Kimbrel was taken out of the game for Jose Alvarado, who then gave up the go-ahead single by Moreno.
The question that remains is which team will carry the series lead back to Philadelphia? We'll find out on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8:07 p.m. ET. Zac Gallen will get the start for the Diamondbacks, while Zack Wheeler takes the mound for the Phillies.