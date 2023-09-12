Garrett Wilson makes Jets fans believe they can survive without Aaron Rodgers with ridiculous catch
Garrett Wilson's game-tying TD catch in the 4th quarter was so incredible that maybe Zach Wilson can replace Aaron Rodgers with ease.
He did WHAT?!
That's the mood of New York Jets fans who saw Garrett Wilson make the catch of the week if not a candidate for catch of the season.
This play is so incredible that it almost makes you forget what happened earlier in the game when Aaron Rodgers went down with what looked like an Achilles injury. Oh right, that happened, and if the worst comes true, Rodgers would be out for the year and his career could be over.
Jets fans have not had anything to celebrate, but this catch by Garrett Wilson could mean that even with Zach Wilson, they would be fine, even though last season would say otherwise. Omaha Productions even brought up the Jets signing Tom Brady out of retirement, which we all know is not going to happen, not with that porous Jets offensive line.
Zach Wilson could still end up being the guy for the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers went out with an injury.
The best thing that the Jets have going for them is that the defense forced several mistakes by Josh Allen and the Bills'Bowl-winning offense, including three picks by former Buccaneers Super Bowl winning safety Jordan Whitehead. The Jets are now tied with Miami atop the AFC East.
Still, it all goes back to Aaron Rodgers and his injury, and you can be assured that Jets fans, including Mike Greenberg and Rich Eisen, will be praying beyond prayer that this is nothing more than a high ankle sprain and Rodgers will still be able to at least play this season.
It may just be Week One, but the Jets have arguably the best play of the year and the worst situation of the year all in the same week. All eyes now turn to the front office to see what they choose to do at the quarterback situation. Trade for another one, sign a free agent, or roll with Wilson? Time will tell.