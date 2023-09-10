Geno Smith has hilariously relatable response to Aaron Donald trying to kill him
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had an understandable reaction when Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was running his direction.
By Scott Rogust
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is considered one of the most dominant players in the NFL. That is evident by his three Defensive Player of the Year awards and nine selections to the Pro Bowl. Fans can only imagine what it would be like to be lined up opposite him, and that he's running towards you at full speed.
Well, fans got a feel of what that would be like courtesy of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
In the second quarter of the NFC West matchup, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith hiked the football and was looking for one of his options downfield to get open. But as he was doing so, Donald broke through the crowd at the line of scrimmage and had a wide-open lane towards Smith. As Donald approached him, Smith threw the football toward rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba while yelling, "Oh my god!"
Geno Smith has relatable response to Aaron Donald running full speed towards him
We understand, Geno. We understand.
This was a heck of a play by Donald, as he forced Smith to hurry up his pass and it forced an incompletion. With that, the Seahawks failed to convert on third-and-four. However, they were able to extend their lead to 13-7 on a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers.
From there, the Rams were able to get into the game and take the 14-13 lead early in the third quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams. From there, Los Angeles built onto their lead with a 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher in the third, and a one-yard touchdown by Cam Akers to extend their lead to 24-13.
Did this play give the Rams the momentum for the remainder of the game? Who's to say? But, it certainly is ironic that the Rams were able to take the lead later on in the game after Donald's pressure on Smith.