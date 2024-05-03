Geno Smith calls out 'NFL insider’ for claims about Seahawks job security
The Seahawks quarterback responded to a report that he is on "shakier ground than people realize" in Seattle.
The NFL offseason is full of rumblings and rumors about nearly every player with some name recognition. There are "insiders" everywhere. The trick is learning who to trust and what reports to meet with skepticism.
Geno Smith took care of the vetting process on one particular rumor.
Self-described NFL insider John Frascella tweeted that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is "on shakier ground than people realize," claiming that Sam Howell could take over if the incumbent starter trips up.
"U just made this BS up. Media is full of liars it’s so crazy!" Smith responded.
Smith wasn't done. He had a follow up tweet: "I'm calling y'all out from now on y'all lied all offseason!"
How strong is Geno Smith's job security with the Seahawks?
The sourcing on the idea that Smith is on thin ice in Seattle is pretty weak and other reports from the same account have looked dubious at best. That doesn't mean Smith's job security is untouchable.
It doesn't take a source to know the situation with the Seahawks. Long-time head coach Pete Carroll is gone, replaced by Mike Macdonald. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is gone, replaced by Ryan Grubb. The guys who bought into Smith as the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks are no longer around. Drawing a line between those facts and Smith's status as a starter isn't difficult.
Howell was brought in by the new crew. He's more "their guy" than Smith.
Having said that, Howell isn't some uber-hyped first-round draft pick whose selection alone suggests he's the future of the franchise. He's a third-year quarterback who has a 5-13 record as a starter with as many interceptions (21) as touchdowns (21) in his career.
Smith is in a situation similar to all the mid-tier quarterbacks in the league, they're all a few bad performances away from being replaced. It's not all that different from having Drew Lock as his backup.