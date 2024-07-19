Geno Smith has to make it work with his seventh offensive coordinator in 11 seasons
By John Buhler
It took several seasons, but timing and preparation were finally on Geno Smith's side in his NFL career. The former West Virginia standout bounced around the league a bit after joining the dysfunctional New York Jets in 2013, but he has found his footing with the Seattle Seahawks. In his first two years as their starting quarterback, he has been a Pro Bowler. Of course, change happens.
With Pete Carroll no longer Seattle's head coach, Smith must embrace working with his seventh offensive coordinator in 11 seasons. The good news is that while change is hard, Smith gets to work with a tremendous one in Ryan Grubb, the former offensive coordinator just up the road with the Washington Huskies. He nearly followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, but Mike Macdonald called...
Smith spoke with Paul Silvi of KING5 Seattle about what it will be like to learn another new system.
“The good thing for me is I like to learn. I like to study, and so that’s something that I do on a daily basis, and it does help. Repetition is always going to be the father of learning. For me, it’s just about continuing to do the little things like writing notes, taking detailed notes and just being on top of it every single day and really paying attention to every single thing that Grubb says and just the way he wants things done.”
Grubb likes to spread the ball around, just like what Smith did previously in Seattle and West Virginia.
“Wherever coach Grubb’s been, he’s been just an innovative coach who’s found new ways to attack defenses. He’s always looking for new wrinkles and just helping us gain that edge as an offense. . . . Having a new coordinator, a new system, a new philosophy, just the way that he’s doing things — and some of the plays are plays that we haven’t seen at this level.”
Here is the entire one-on-one interview Smith had with Silvi for KING5 Seattle ahead of training camp.
This may be Smith's lot in life, but I can tell you that he is going to give it everything he has for Grubb.
Geno Smith must make it work with Ryan Grubb during this NFL season
Throughout most of the 21st century, the Seahawks have been a well-run franchise. (Yes, there was that super awkward Jim Mora Jr. year there.) But with Pete Carroll and Mike Holmgren, you are talking about Super Bowl champions at head coach, both of whom led Seattle to their only NFC Championships to date. Of course, it has been over a decade since Seattle won one.
No doubt about it, Carroll was a Seattle institution, but he is firmly in his 70s. Youthful as hell, but it just wasn't the same as it used to be. It's why Jody Allen opted to move on from Carroll in favor of hiring the hotshot defensive coordinator from the Baltimore Ravens in my Dawg Mike Macdonald. He went to UGA around the same time as me and cut his teeth as a coach with the Harbaugh brothers.
While I don't question Macdonald's football acumen, I do wonder if going with a pair of college coordinators in Grubb from Washington and Jay Harbaugh to coach the special teams from Michigan will put the Seahawks at a schematic coaching disadvantage, at least initially. I have no doubts about Grubb, but Harbaugh has a famous last name. Plus, it wasn't like Michigan had great special teams.
Overall, it is critical for Smith and Grubb to click quickly because the Seahawks are one bad season away from drafting Smith's replacement, as well as putting Grubb's feet to the fire on the hot seat. Somebody has to finish in last place in the deep NFC West. For coaching staff and depth concerns, I have to go with Seattle right now. I think Arizona has too much upside to be absolute dreck.
Ultimately, Smith's continued success in Seattle may give him greater staying power than we initially thought. Yes, he is not a kid anymore, but you have to wonder if he can still play at a high level for three or four more years. You know, be the West Coast version of Kirk Cousins. Then again, great team success may open up opportunties for Grubb to be an NFL head coach. Maybe Smith follows?
For now, all eyes in Seattle should be on how the star quarterback meshes with his new coordinator.