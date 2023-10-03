Geno Smith injury: Seahawks QB in doubt after controversial Giants tackle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had to leave the team's Week 4 game against the New York Giants due to a knee injury caused by a controversial play.
By Scott Rogust
The Seattle Seahawks were on the road, looking for their third win of the season. To do so, they had to take on the New York Giants on the road. Early on in the game, the team lost safety Jamal Adams due to a concussion. But in the second quarter, the Seahawks watched a pivotal member of the offense suffer an injury, by way of a controversial play.
Quarterback Geno Smith was significantly limping in the second quarter after being tackled by Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons. It was a borderline play in which Simmons began his tackle attempt while Smith was still in bounds, and he landed on the back of the quarterback's legs. But Smith wasn't happy about the play, as he approached New York safety Xavier McKinney and began yelling at him.
Smith would enter the medical tent, paving the way for backup Drew Lock to fill in. Even though Smith emerged with his helmet, he ultimately was carted to the locker room to get x-rays on his knee. The team officially ruled him questionable to return.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith exits Week 4 game due to knee injury
UPDATE (10:04 p.m. ET): Smith returned for the opening drive of the second half.
Lock joined the Seahawks last year by way of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. On his first drive, Lock did his part, helping the team extend their lead. Lock threw a pass to tight end Noah Fant on a 52-yard catch-and-run after some horrendous tackling attempts by Giants defenders. One play later, running back Kenneth Walker would punch it in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown, helping Seattle extend their lead to 14-3.
Prior to his injury, Smith had completed 9-of-11 pass attempts for 67 yards and a touchdown, the latter of which came on a six-yard throw.
Entering this game, Smith had thrown for 736 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while completing 68.9 percent of his passes.