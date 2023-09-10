Is George Kittle playing this week? Latest 49ers vs. Steelers injury update
Is 49ers tight end George Kittle playing in the 2023 season opener against the Steelers on Sunday? Here's the latest injury update.
By Kristen Wong
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been dealing with a lingering groin injury that could jeopardize his Week 1 status against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kittle, along with what feels like every other NFL tight end, may become a game-time decision after practicing in a limited capacity every day this past week. The 29-year-old suffered an adductor strain -- a common type of groin injury -- in the offseason which may continue to hound him in 2023.
If history is any indication, Kittle may be in line to miss a game or two. In 2022, Kittle missed the first two games of 2022 due to a Grade 2 groin injury. In years prior, the veteran tight end has dealt with a calf injury and separate knee and foot injuries, bringing his missed game total to 16 games over six seasons.
Kittle has not played a full season since 2018. Is this the year he bucks the trend?
Here's the latest update on George Kittle's status for Week 1.
49ers injury update: George Kittle is questionable for Week 1
According to the 49ers' Week 1 injury report, Kittle is questionable for the 2023 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Injury timeline: Kittle may have hurt his groin sometime in August, perhaps around the time of the 49ers' preseason finale on August 25. Compared to last year's groin injury, this year's injury has been classified as a less severe Grade 1 pull, so Kittle may recover quicker and avoid having to miss any time at all.
Expected return: On Thursday, Kittle told reporters that he's feeling "wonderful" and "is excited to play football on Sunday", giving the impression that he will suit up for Week 1's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Potential replacements: If Kittle can't go, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, and Brayden Willis may share snaps on the field, with the third-year Woerner and former UDFA Dwelley ahead of the rookie Willis on the depth chart. Dwelley made one of the zanier plays of the preseason, an interception-turned-bobbled-touchdown against the Raiders.
Coach's quote: Not a coach, but here's what 49ers general manager John Lynch had to say. "I think there’s always concern when something persists, and this has kind of lingered. George usually has about one of these things a year, and then once he gets through it, he’s good. And so, knock on wood that’s the case."