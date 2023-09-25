George Pickens gets A for effort on viral flying block attempt
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens tried to provide a block for quarterback Kenny Pickett. It just didn't work out.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up their first win of the season six days ago in an eventful game against the rival Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh's lone touchdown on offense came from none other than wide receiver George Pickens, who caught a pass from quarterback Kenny Pickett and took it 71 yards to the house.
In Week 3, Pickens tried to return the favor and help Pickett score a touchdown. But it didn't quite work out.
Facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders, Pickett scrambled along the right sidelines and was in the red zone. Pickens was ahead of him and tried to provide a block to prevent the defenders behind his quarterback from catching up. Pickens launched himself backward and collided with Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, who didn't even budge. Instead, it was Pickens going flying on the collision.
George Pickens tries but fails to make a block for Kenny Pickett vs. Raiders
It was a great effort by Pickett but to no avail. Spillane saw it coming, stuck out both arms and shoved the wide receiver to the turf. Besides, the play was all for naught, anyway.
In what would have been a 27-yard gain by Pickett, Pickens was called for an illegal shift, resulting in a five-yard penalty. With that, a potential set-up in the red zone was negated, and the Steelers were moved back to Las Vegas' 36-yard line.
Pickett did pick up a first down on a 10-yard run, but the Steelers were unable to reach the end zone. So, they settled on a 42-yard field goal attempt by Chris Boswell. The kick was good, and Pittsburgh extended their lead to 13-7.
Pickens showed he's willing to do what it takes to give the offense a significant gain downfield. The thing is, this instance didn't quite work out.