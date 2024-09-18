George Pickens has arrived, but that comes with major baggage for Steelers
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have jumped out to an early lead in the AFC North after starting the season with a 2-0 record. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has taken a conservative approach and avoided negative plays with quarterback Justin Fields at the helm.
Despite winning both games so far, the Steelers offense wasn't able to record 200 offensive yards in either game. Fields only managed to lead one touchdown-scoring drive out of the team's 21 offenses possessions so far.
Persistent quarterback pressure from T.J. Watt and eight fields goals from kicker Chris Boswell have carried the team to victory, but Pittsburgh will struggle to produce wins against teams that provide stiffer competition than the Denver Broncos or Atlanta Falcons. Regardless of whether Fields or Russell Wilson is under center, the Steelers will need to rely on wide receiver George Pickens to propel their offense.
George Pickens' success could lead to difficult contract negotiations
Pickens made strides over the offseason, and his work is showing on the field. The 23-year-old wideout has managed to reel in eight catches on 11 targets for 114 yards through two games. Although he hasn't scored a touchdown, Pickens is responsible for 42.8 percent of the team's 243 passing yards.
Pickens ranked in the top six in average separation score in Week 1 and Week 2, according to Scott Barrett of Fantasy Points. Pickens faced elite cornerbacks in both games — he lined up against Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell on 80 percent of his routes in Week 1 and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II on 71 percent of his routes in Week 2.
A stellar campaign this season could give Pickens leverage to ask for a contract negotiation before entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal in 2025. With the wide receiver market skyrocketing, the Steelers will likely have to make a lucrative commitment in order to retain Pickens. To do that, they'll have to trust his character and leadership.
Pickens has flashed the potential to become an elite wide receiver ever since the Steelers selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Still, there have been lingering concerns about his maturity. Ultimately, those will have to be factored into his contract negotiations.
Despite subpar performances from the quarterback position in 2023, Pickens still managed to record 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Although Pickens has established himself as the clear No. 1 option, there is little depth on the roster behind him. That could be worrisome for Pittsburgh, especially if Pickens proves to be unreliable.
The Steelers are no strangers to controversial wide receivers. Although the story of Antonio Brown's meteoric rise and subsequent nosedive is well-known, he was just one of many Pittsburgh wide receivers that were traded due to sideline outbursts, locker room arguments, contentious contract disputes and various off-field issues.
The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson during the 2023 offseason after his involvement in numerous locker room incidents. Johnson became the latest disgruntled wide receiver to part ways with Pittsburgh, joining a growing list that includes names such as Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chase Claypool.
Pittsburgh will just have to hope that Pickens doesn't join that list one day.