George Pickens makes Jaguars pay for disrespecting the Terrible Towel
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t the first team to disrespect the Terrible Towel that represents the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like those before the Jaguars who messed with the legendary towel, they too were cursed, and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens didn’t hesitate to acknowledge it.
By Lior Lampert
“Revenge is a dish best served cold.”
After the Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Tennessee Titans that eliminated them from playoff contention, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens wasted no time serving his cold-blooded revenge on the Jaguars for making a mockery of the renowned Terrible Towel that has become representative of the Steelers and their fanbase earlier in the season.
When these two teams faced off in Week 8, Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard picked off quarterback Mitch Trubisky before snatching a towel from a Steelers fan and waving it around for everyone to see. The interception helped propel the Jaguars to a 20-10 victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh to bring them to a 6-2 record.
George Pickens and Steelers have last laugh on Terrible Towel disrespect
While the Jaguars went on to win the game, it was Pickens and the Steelers who had the last laugh. A few weeks after the incident, the downfall of the Jaguars began. Heading into Week 13’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals sans Joe Burrow, the Jaguars were sitting at 8-3 and in control of their destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Now, they find themselves on the outside looking into the AFC’s playoff picture while Pickens and the Steelers are set to face off against the Buffalo Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend.
The Jaguars’ 28-20 loss to the Titans in Week 18 simultaneously knocked the Jaguars out of the playoffs while securing the Steelers’ spot in the postseason, which inspired Pickens to take to social media to throw shade at the Jaguars after they disrespected the Terrible Towel.
Pickens referred to the Jaguars' defensive unit as a “hope defense” before their Week 8 meeting and kept that same energy in his recent post, referencing the term again after seeing Jacksonville's monumental meltdown to end the 2023 season.