Georgia 2025 football schedule, opponents: Everything we know so far
By John Buhler
Even though they have one of the hardest schedules in the Power Four, the Georgia Bulldogs also have arguably the best roster in the country. After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, the Dawgs are arguably the favorite to win it all this year. That would make it three national titles in four seasons if Georgia were to some how survive the SEC gauntlet and win Game No. 16.
What is very important to understand is that with SEC teams, every team they play in 2024 will be an opponent in 2025, just with the venue flipped. If a team hosts another this year, it will travel to the visitor's place the following year. This was put forth by the league office to help Oklahoma and Texas transition to the league, as well as give the SEC enough time to figure out about a ninth game.
In time, I think there is too much money to be had for the SEC to not have nine conference games. I would fully expect that the ACC would adopt it as well so that the Power Four would have some semblance of scheduling uniformity. While a ninth conference game would hurt both league's chances of getting more teams into the expanded playoff field, we need it for the health of the sport.
Now that we have that out of the way, let's turn our attention to what UGA will be up against in 2025.
Georgia 2025 football schedule: What all do we know right now?
Here is a look at everything we know when it comes to Georgia's football schedule for 2025.
Date
Opponent
Time
Saturday, Aug. 30
Marshall Thundering Herd
TBA
Saturday, Sept. 6
Austin Peay Governors
TBA
Saturday, Nov. 1
Florida Gators (Jacksonville, FL)
TBA
Saturday, Nov. 22
Charlotte 49ers
TBA
Saturday, Nov. 29
at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
TBA
TBA
at Auburn Tigers
TBA
TBA
Alabama Crimson Tide
TBA
TBA
Kentucky Wildcats
TBA
TBA
Ole Miss Rebels
TBA
TBA
Texas Longhorns
TBA
TBA
at Mississippi State Bulldogs
TBA
TBA
at Tennessee Volunteers
TBA
So far we know all four opponents and dates for the Dawgs in the non-conference, as well as the date of The Cocktail Party with Florida, not to mention their seven other SEC opponents. Georgia will have a much easier non-conference slate with only one Power Four competitor in in-state rival Georgia Tech. That game is in Atlanta, a place they have not lost to the Jackets since the late 20th century.
Georgia does not have a neutral-site affair with regional rival Clemson on the docket in the non-conference, in addition to Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate with the Ramblin' Wreck of Georgia Tech. The Dawgs' three other non-conference opponents next year are the Marshall Thundering Herd, the Austin Peay Governors and the Charlotte 49ers. All of which will be at home during various points.
As is tradition, Georgia-Florida will be played in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium right around Halloween. Georgia always has its bye before this game, which will be taking place on Nov. 1. Spooky! Four of their other SEC games will be at home. Those will be the ones played on the road this year vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Longhorns.
Rounding out Georgia's 12-game schedule will be their three true road games in SEC play. Those will be at the Auburn Tigers, at the Mississippi State Bulldogs and at the Tennessee Volunteers. Keep in mind that Georgia will not have Carson Beck back for yet another season. Whether it will be Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada, Ryan Puglisi or somebody entirely replacing him remains to be seen.
Georgia's schedule may be more favorable, but the roster may not be as good as what they have now.