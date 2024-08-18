Fansided

Georgia 2025 football schedule, opponents: Everything we know so far

While Georgia may have a difficult schedule this season, the one they have in 2025 is not so much.

By John Buhler

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs / Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Even though they have one of the hardest schedules in the Power Four, the Georgia Bulldogs also have arguably the best roster in the country. After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, the Dawgs are arguably the favorite to win it all this year. That would make it three national titles in four seasons if Georgia were to some how survive the SEC gauntlet and win Game No. 16.

What is very important to understand is that with SEC teams, every team they play in 2024 will be an opponent in 2025, just with the venue flipped. If a team hosts another this year, it will travel to the visitor's place the following year. This was put forth by the league office to help Oklahoma and Texas transition to the league, as well as give the SEC enough time to figure out about a ninth game.

In time, I think there is too much money to be had for the SEC to not have nine conference games. I would fully expect that the ACC would adopt it as well so that the Power Four would have some semblance of scheduling uniformity. While a ninth conference game would hurt both league's chances of getting more teams into the expanded playoff field, we need it for the health of the sport.

Now that we have that out of the way, let's turn our attention to what UGA will be up against in 2025.

Georgia 2025 football schedule: What all do we know right now?

Here is a look at everything we know when it comes to Georgia's football schedule for 2025.

Date

Opponent

Time

Saturday, Aug. 30

Marshall Thundering Herd

TBA

Saturday, Sept. 6

Austin Peay Governors

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 1

Florida Gators (Jacksonville, FL)

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 22

Charlotte 49ers

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 29

at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

TBA

TBA

at Auburn Tigers

TBA

TBA

Alabama Crimson Tide

TBA

TBA

Kentucky Wildcats

TBA

TBA

Ole Miss Rebels

TBA

TBA

Texas Longhorns

TBA

TBA

at Mississippi State Bulldogs

TBA

TBA

at Tennessee Volunteers

TBA

So far we know all four opponents and dates for the Dawgs in the non-conference, as well as the date of The Cocktail Party with Florida, not to mention their seven other SEC opponents. Georgia will have a much easier non-conference slate with only one Power Four competitor in in-state rival Georgia Tech. That game is in Atlanta, a place they have not lost to the Jackets since the late 20th century.

Georgia does not have a neutral-site affair with regional rival Clemson on the docket in the non-conference, in addition to Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate with the Ramblin' Wreck of Georgia Tech. The Dawgs' three other non-conference opponents next year are the Marshall Thundering Herd, the Austin Peay Governors and the Charlotte 49ers. All of which will be at home during various points.

As is tradition, Georgia-Florida will be played in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium right around Halloween. Georgia always has its bye before this game, which will be taking place on Nov. 1. Spooky! Four of their other SEC games will be at home. Those will be the ones played on the road this year vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Longhorns.

Rounding out Georgia's 12-game schedule will be their three true road games in SEC play. Those will be at the Auburn Tigers, at the Mississippi State Bulldogs and at the Tennessee Volunteers. Keep in mind that Georgia will not have Carson Beck back for yet another season. Whether it will be Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada, Ryan Puglisi or somebody entirely replacing him remains to be seen.

Georgia's schedule may be more favorable, but the roster may not be as good as what they have now.

Next. SEC preview 2024. SEC preview 2024. dark

feed

Home/Georgia