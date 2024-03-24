Georgia's bad weekend just got even worse with reported DUI arrest
From losing a five-star recruit, to a high-profile transfer getting a DUI, what a bad day for Georgia...
By John Buhler
While the Georgia Bulldogs will be more than fine heading into next season, they just had a day from hell on multiple fronts. The Dawgs saw five-star defensive line prospect Justus Terry flip to USC. This is a crushing blow to the 2025 recruiting class. While they still have time to recover from losing Terry, as well as potentially flipping him back to Georgia, you have to wonder what Lincoln Riley is cooking.
And not to burn Dawg Nation's brisket even more, especially with Riley's favorite holiday coming up next weekend, newcomer running back Trevor Etienne just got booked for a DUI on early Sunday morning. He just came over to Georgia from playing at arch rival Florida. Etienne may know a thing or two about losing the game down in Jacksonville, but losing to Athens-Clarke County is never good.
All the while, everybody and their brother will be quick to point the finger at Kirby Smart's Georgia program and say there is a culture problem. Not to condone driving under the influence, but Athens is a helluva college town and the police do everything in their power to make undergraduate life miserable. Regardless, this was not a banner weekend for Georgia. They need to refocus just a bit.
Here is Radi Nabulsi's tweet of Etienne's booking for his DUI arrest from early Sunday morning.
And here is what transpired from Terry flipping from Georgia to USC less than 24 hours before this.
Despite all of this, Georgia is the presumptive favorite to win the College Football Playoff in 2024.
Georgia football program had an offseason day from hell for the ages
To be as objective as I possibly can, having either one of these events happen to your program absolutely sucks. Losing a blue-chipper like Terry to a team you are clearly better than is the pits. Not to be outdone, to have a player of Etienne's caliber in legal trouble before he even plays a down for you is flat-out embarrassing. However, it is not the end of the world for Georgia. They must carry on.
As long as Carson Beck is upright and healthy, Georgia will be favored in just about every game it plays next year. If the Dawgs clip Texas in Austin during the regular season, they might be in the driver's seat to get back to Atlanta. With Nick Saban retiring, that really opens things up in the upper echelon of the SEC. Georgia could still get got, but you have to believe that they are a final four team.
Ultimately, winning will be a cure-all for Coach Smart and his program. Off-the-field issues have been problematic throughout most of his tenure in Athens. Then again, it was a problem back when I was in school under Mark Richt's watch. It might be more of an Athens thing than anything. Regardless, don't get behind the wheel of a car when you have been drinking. Call a friend, an Uber or just sleep it off...
It is more important than ever for Etienne, Smart and the rest of Dawg Nation to refocus and lock in.