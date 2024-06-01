Georgia brain drain already evident among latest head coach hot board rankings
By John Buhler
Kirby Smart already has quite a strong coaching tree since taking over at his alma mater nearly a decade ago. Since coming back to Georgia in 2016, Smart has had half a dozen former assistants of his become head coaches in major college football. From Dan Lanning at Oregon, to Sam Pittman at Arkansas, to Fran Brown now taking over at Syracuse, we wonder who may be up next from Georgia?
All signs point to defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. He has been with Smart since leaving his alma mater of Alabama to join him on his first UGA staff in 2016. Schumann has worked his way out from being an inside linebackers coach to being the hottest coordinator on David Cobb's radar over at CBS Sports. If all goes according to plan, Schumann could be leading a Power Four team in 2025.
While this may look and feel like a bit of a brain drain from Smart's staff over at Georgia, this just comes with the territory of being the perennial power in the sport in which you play. Keep in mind that Georgia has two new branches sprouting off Smart's coaching tree this year in Brown at Syracuse and former running backs coach Dell McGee now taking over at nearby Georgia State in Atlanta.
It is not a matter of if, or even when really, but rather where Schumann will be coaching in two years.
Glenn Schumann expects to be the next branch of Kirby Smart UGA tree
Cobb outlined a few other coordinators of note, including incoming co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson now at Georgia. His arrival in Athens coincided with Will Muschamp taking more of a coaching analyst role to spend more time with his family. Robinson had become one of the mainstays on Nick Saban's final staffs at Alabama. One would think he will be getting his shot after Schumann.
To even further counterbalance more coaching attrition, Georgia hired former USC interim head coach Donte Williams to the defensive staff to help Robinson coach up the defensive backs. He too is a future Power Four head coach. While he may need more time to get some of that Coach Smart shine on him after being dragged through the mud by Alex Grinch, Williams will have his day, too.
Ultimately, this speaks volumes about the program Smart is building and is sustaining. Not only do many of the game's best players want to come play Between the Hedges, but many of the game's best coaches also want to be part of something special. To be able to learn under Smart and reap the benefits of doing so sounds great for many men who one day want to sit in the big chair themselves.
At the end of the day, it is better to be wanted than to not be wanted at all. Teams want some Dawgs!