Georgia crowd had a thunderous reaction to Brock Bowers’ surprise return
Georgia fans lost their minds when Brock Bowers was announced as a starter ahead of the big SEC matchup with Ole Miss.
The star Georgia tight end who has missed two games with an ankle injury was announced as a starter ahead of the Bulldogs game against Ole Miss.
Bowers is slightly ahead of schedule returning from the injury he picked against Vanderbilt on Oct. 14. He had surgery shortly after that game with hopes of returning in four to six weeks.
Well, it's been just under four weeks and he's ready to take the field against the Rebels. He was even taking first team reps during warm ups.
Kirby Smart hinted that Bowers would be available against Ole Miss but his level of participation was still unknown. Coming back so quickly from an injury, there's no way he's 100 percent.
Still, this is the biggest game of the season so far for the Bulldogs and having Bowers back even in a limited capacity should be big.
Bowers is considered one of the best tight ends in college football. Even after missing two games, Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 41 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He is Carson Beck's favorite target this season for a reason.
Georgia is an 11.5-point favorite over Ole Miss, with or without Bowers. Their march towards a third consecutive national championship has to go through the Rebels, then Tennessee and Georgia Tech before a date in the SEC Championship Game.