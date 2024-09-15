Georgia fans implode after Texas takes over No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 rankings
By Austen Bundy
The new AP Top 25 poll has arrived, and a lot of fans down South are not happy about who's on top this week.
The Texas Longhorns jumped one rung to take the No. 1 position for the first time in 16 years, overtaking Georgia who held the top spot for the past three weeks.
The devil went down to Georgia (and wrote angry posts on X)
Fans of the Bulldogs took their torches and pitchforks to X and unleashed their fury into the void on Sunday upon hearing the news. Some argued Georgia's struggles against SEC foe Kentucky proved it still belonged in the top spot because it managed to come out on top and compete in the toughest conference.
Some came to Texas' defense, arguing Week 2's road dismantling of a ranked Michigan team was more than enough to provide the Longhorns with a stepping stone to this week's No. 1 spot.
So, who's No. 1: Texas or Georgia?
According to the voters, Texas is the best of the best (for now). Like some fans correctly noted, Georgia must go to Tuscaloosa in Week 5 (after this week's bye) and beat a Top 5 Alabama team. The Longhorns do, in fact, have the easiest remaining road schedule out of the entire SEC.
But circle the date Oct. 19. That's when Georgia travels to Austin to face Texas. The No. 1 spot will be undisputed after that day (barring Ohio State doesn't keep blowing people out for the next five weeks).
A week prior, Texas will be facing off against a Top 15 Oklahoma team in the Red River Rivalry. It'll be in Dallas, a "neutral" location, but a victory would lend even more legitimacy to its case going into the Georgia game.
To be fair, neither head coach Steve Sarkisian nor Kirby Smart probably want the No. 1 moniker. Most teams see it as a bullseye on their backs and bulletin board material for whoever was snubbed. Regardless, college football fans were just handed one of the best narratives this season could've cooked up, so enjoy it!