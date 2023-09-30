Georgia fans in panic mode as team enters halftime tied with Auburn
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs entered halftime tied against Auburn. Let's just say that Bulldogs fans didn't take this well.
By Scott Rogust
Back in Week 3, the Georgia Bulldogs received quite the scare from the South Carolina Gamecocks but were able to walk away with the 24-14 victory to maintain their No. 1 spot on the AP Top 25 rankings. They rebounded with a 49-14 win over the UAB Blazers. But on Saturday, Sept. 30, Georgia received yet another upset scare.
On the road, the Bulldogs entered halftime tied 10-10 against the Auburn Tigers. At one point in the first half, Georgia actually trailed 10-0 behind a 27-yard field goal by Alex McPherson and a five-yard touchdown run by Jarquez Hunter.
To say that Bulldogs fans were in panic mode is a massive understatement.
Georgia fans panic as Auburn puts team on upset alert in Week 5
Georgia was able to get back in the game to avoid entering the locker rooms with a deficit. In the second quarter, running back Daijun Edwards capped off an 11-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run. On their next drive, Georgia tied the game up on a 37-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring.
Quarterback Carson Beck made his first start on the road. The first half was a mixed bag. While he completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 84 yards, he threw an interception that led to points being scored by Auburn.
The Bulldogs didn't run into luck in the first half, as tight end Oscar Delp lost possession of the football on the opening kickoff of the second half. Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford would capitalize three plays later with a nine-yard touchdown run, bringing the Tigers to a 17-10 lead.
Given that Georgia has won the College Football Playoff National Championship in the past two seasons, fans have high expectations for the team. Those fans were not pleased with what they saw in the first half.