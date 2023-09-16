Georgia fans enter panic mode with South Carolina putting Dawgs on upset alert
The Georgia Bulldogs fanbase is in full-on panic mode, as the team trails the South Carolina Gamecocks early on in Week 3.
By Scott Rogust
The beauty of college football is the chance of upset wins by underdog teams over highly-raked, powerhouse teams. Week 1 saw the Colorado Buffaloes defeat the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Duke Blue Devils beat the Clemson Tigers. Last weekend, the Texas Longhorns beat the Alabama Crimson Tide by double digits. Eventually, some of these top teams are bound to suffer a loss.
Could the back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs be the next team due for a loss?
On Saturday, the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks. What should have been a victory turned into a stressful affair for the fanbase. At halftime, Georgia trailed South Carolina 14-3. Yes, Georgia didn't put up a single touchdown in the first half.
Bulldogs fans are, well, not taking it well. Whether that's on social media or on the message boards.
Georgia fans are in full-on panic mode after trailing South Carolina at halftime
South Carolina didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard. On their 10-play opening drive, quarterback Spencer Rattler led the team downfield, culminating in a 17-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. to take the 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs would respond on the following drive. Killing nearly eight minutes off the clock on 15 plays, Peyton Woodring hit a 31-yard field goal to cut their deficit to 7-3. But, the team suffered some bad luck.
Late in the second quarter, Woodring attempted a 28-yard field goal but shanked it wide left, giving South Carolina possession. Rattler would complete a 35-yard pass to Xavier Legette and an 18-yard throw to Trey Knox in four plays to set them up at Georgia's two-yard line. Dakereon Joyner would score on the fifth play to extend their lead to 14-3.
Georgia would pick up just 168 yards of offense in the first half. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 13-of-18 throws for a total of 98 yards. Even with a little over 17 minutes of possession, compared to South Carolina's near-13 minutes, Georgia picked up just three points.
The Bulldogs would respond after halftime, marching 75 yards into the end zone, with Daijun Edwards picking up a seven-yard touchdown to cut their deficit to 14-10.
There are still two more quarters to play, but based on some of the reactions on social media, some Georgia fans are nervous.