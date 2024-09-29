Georgia fans ready to pack it up for the season after awful start vs. Alabama
The biggest shock of the college football season so far wasn't Kentucky's upset of Ole Miss or Florida State's 0-3 start. It was two quarters of football between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.
The Game of the Season (TM) was supposed to be an SEC Championship preview, if not a College Football Playoff teaser. No one. And I mean no one expected it to be a massive beatdown.
The Crimson Tide came out and took it to the Bulldogs. Jalen Milroe threw a touchdown and rushed for another two as Alabama took a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. His Heisman hopes were boosted as much as Alabama's title prospects with 199 yards on 18-of-21 passing and 106 yards on nine carries.
Unfortunately for Georgia fans, their quarterback looked far from Heisman caliber. Carson Beck threw two interceptions in the first half, completing just 8-of-17 passes. His intentional grounding penalty in the endzone resulted in a safety.
The Dawgs flashed back to last December when they fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship. And then they went to a very dark place.
Georgia fans melted down in first half against Alabama, for good reason
It wasn't just message boards. Georgia Twitter couldn't believe how poorly the Bulldogs played.
You can't even accuse them of overreacting. It's been incredibly rare to see a Kirby Smart defense exposed like this. Alabama beats teams like Wisconsin like this. Georgia is hardly ever on the wrong side of this kind of lopsided score, even when they've lost to the Tide.
The plus side for Georgia is that this game isn't going to disqualify either team from the College Football Playoff. The Dawgs can still get in the field either as an SEC Champion or an at-large SEC team.
This game opens up plenty of worry though. Georgia has one of the toughest schedules in the SEC. A single loss to Alabama might not matter. But a couple of losses against Texas, Ole Miss or Tennessee could actually sink the Bulldogs' playoff hopes.